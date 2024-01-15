One dead and ten injured on board a bush taxi

National number 7 was the scene of yet another traffic accident yesterday afternoon. The results show one dead and around ten injured. This tragedy occurred near Mandalahy Ambohimahasoa. The vehicle involved in this fatal accident is a Mercedes Sprinter minibus. This bush taxi had just left Ambositra and was heading towards Fianarantsoa before the accident occurred. While it was hurtling down a descent that narrowed around a bend, the public transport vehicle was said to have suddenly let go of its brakes.

Having become uncontrollable, he rushed into a rice field only to get stuck in the mud. When the Mercedes Sprinter crashed below, its luggage rack was torn off and thrown a few meters with all the luggage and packages attached to it. The occupants of the bush taxi were injured when they bumped into the chairs and the metal structure on board. Some suffer fractures and injuries, in addition to cuts made by shards of glass.

Andry Manase