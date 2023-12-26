One Hong Kong citizen died and two were injured in a car accident in Shaoguan. The injured were hospitalized in Lechang Second People’s Hospital – RTHK

#Hong #Kong #citizen #died #injured #car #accident #Shaoguan #injured #hospitalized #Lechang #Peoples #Hospital #RTHK

2023-12-26 HKT 18:12

2023-12-26%20HKT%2018:17″ title=”Local departments confirmed that the injured were sent to Lechang Second People’s Hospital for treatment. (Online picture)”> Local authorities confirmed that the injured were sent to Lechang Second People’s Hospital for treatment. (online picture)

Three Hong Kong residents encountered a traffic accident in Shaoguan, Guangdong yesterday, with one dead and two injured.

It is understood that the incident took place in Lechang City. The accident occurred yesterday afternoon. Three Hong Kong residents were riding in a private car with mainland license plates. The accident resulted in one death and two injuries, all of which were passengers. Local authorities confirmed that the injured were sent to Lechang Second People’s Hospital for treatment. This station called the hospital to inquire and confirmed that the injured was sent to the hospital yesterday, but the medical staff said they were unclear about the condition of the injured.

The Guangdong Office of the SAR Government learned of the incident last night and immediately sent personnel to the area to provide assistance to the Hong Kong residents and their families involved. It also said that the Immigration Department would continue to maintain close contact with the Hong Kong residents and their families involved and provide all possible assistance. .