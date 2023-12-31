One in five minors has been vaccinated against the flu in the Canary Islands

#minors #vaccinated #flu #Canary #Islands

With the rise in the incidence of acute respiratory diseases in the Canary Islands (colds, flu, COVID or syncytial virus), vaccination and prevention measures such as the use of masks become vitally important. An even greater collapse is expected in Primary Care with current records of almost 1,300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in mild acute respiratory infection (ARIs) compared to 908.6 at the national level due to family and social gatherings during these Christmas holidays. as well as the arrival of the cold.

The records in the pediatric population from 0 to 5 years old stand out with almost 4,800 cases and 5 to 14 years old with almost 1,900 cases. These two groups are the great spreaders to the entire family, especially our elderly, where the group over 79 years old went from 1,092 to 1,355 cases, in Primary consultations and in hospital emergencies, with admissions for acute infections (80 hospitalizations per 100,000 inhabitants) that will be consolidated over the next few days.

Pediatrician Luis Ortigosa warned of the low coverage of flu immunization, barely 20% when free vaccines are available for this age group. He acknowledged that “right now we have many respiratory processes such as rhinoviruses or respiratory adenoviruses, which cause the common cold, with fever, difficulty breathing, pharyngitis as well as ear infections, sinusitis, conjunctivitis…) that should not be worrying,” as well as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) that causes the dreaded bronchiolitis and pneumonia, although in this case “we already have a monoclonal antibody against RSV (Nirsevimab) for small babies and since last October 10 all newborns have been immunized of the Canary Islands.” This has led to RSV incidence rates being much lower than in past seasons and, for now, hospital emergencies are not collapsing.

“It should be noted that we are seeing few respiratory syncytial viruses, and although it can occur at all stages of life, the most common ages are in babies up to 6 months. Immunization with monoclonal antibodies allows them to be covered and the infection is not contracted or if the course is much milder.”

The member of the Canary Islands Vaccine Technical Group insisted on the importance of childhood flu vaccination. “We have a free vaccine financed by the public system and that should be applied to all Canarian children since the coverage we have is not reaching 20% ​​at this time.” Therefore, flu vaccination must be reinforced and the Pediatric Associations recommend that parents and families “go and vaccinate their children even though we are already in the middle of the flu campaign, but in January and February the rebound will be even more important.”

The expert recalled that “the flu vaccine is quite effective and safe” for children from six months to 5 years old and, in addition, for boys and girls between 2 years and 5 years old, an intranasal vaccine is administered, it does not need to click.”

With the rebound of the flu virus, especially subtypes A, specialists remember that “we are in a pre-pandemic and the flu seems to be stronger, with more symptoms, more fever and with patients with pneumonia if it becomes complicated.” Now there are many flu infections “but it will be even worse in weeks.” “We know that children are the most infected and some could become seriously ill, have complications and even die.” Therefore, he insisted that “the flu is not a cold or a banal disease, some children are admitted with secondary bronchopneumonia, so it is an illness with five or six days of fever and general malaise and, on some occasions, healthy children can have complications and affect the lower respiratory regions.”

Many minors are also coming to the consultations with “upper colds, in addition to the flu, and, to a lesser extent, COVID” and its new mutations, “but fortunately there are few hospitalizations.” In the case of SARS-CoV-2, the Pediatric Associations are not recommending vaccinating healthy children, but rather those with underlying pathologies. “We have several important strategies and weapons, such as flu vaccination for all ages and monoclonal antibody for RSV in younger children, but we have to use them.”

Ortigosa regretted the low vaccination rates for both flu and COVID in the Canary Islands in the adult population and observes with envy how in “Galicia, Murcia or Andalusia, with significant vaccination rates, they are calling on their population to get vaccinated against the flu ”.

Finally, he asked that habits be resumed such as “wearing a mask if we have symptoms to prevent spread and preventively to protect the most vulnerable people, avoiding closed spaces with many people, as well as washing hands.” “We have to get the masks back because we have a high chance of getting the flu, COVID or respiratory viruses,” she said.