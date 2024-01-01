One million New Year’s Eve revelers are expected in New York, and thousands of engaged couples in Las Vegas

#million #Years #Eve #revelers #expected #York #thousands #engaged #couples #Las #Vegas

They are preparing for the celebration under increased security measures.

One million people are expected in New York for New Year’s Eve, and hundreds of thousands of people can gather in the central location, Times Square, on Sunday night amid heightened security measures.

Due to the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have become regular in recent weeks, the city’s police have widened the security zone in the city center in order to ensure a smooth New Year’s Eve celebration. The authorities created a wider permeable area to prevent troublemakers from entering.

Mayor Eric Adams stated at his press conference on Friday that there is no information about a special threat on New Year’s Eve. At the same time, he announced that the authorities will use all their tools, including drones and helicopters, as well as mounted patrols on the streets.

James Smith, the deputy director of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), reported on Sunday that due to the increased risk of international and domestic terrorism, they see a threat to the holiday events, at the same time, the authorities are present in large numbers on the streets, in uniform and both in civil.

One of New York’s most visited New Year’s Eve attractions is a giant ball lowered in Times Square at midnight, which is lowered in 60 seconds to usher in the New Year. This year’s illuminated ball bust is decorated with thousands of glittering crystal triangles, and hundreds of kilograms of confetti are sprinkled on the celebrating audience as it is lowered. The tradition began in New York in 1907 and has been held in the iconic Time Square since 1913.

In Las Vegas, on the last day of the year, thousands of people get married because of the special date. In the entertainment city of Nevada, it is possible to get married instantly, which, in addition to the casinos, also attracts many people.

According to the American way of writing, the date December 31, 2023 is 12.31.23, i.e. the number sequence 123-123. The last such “magic number” was February 22, 2022, which produced the number 2 22 22. At that time, more than 2,300 couples were married in Las Vegas.