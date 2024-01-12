One more! Sharks continue to expand their beating against Tigres (live)

#Sharks #continue #expand #beating #Tigres #live

A rested team and another that looks inspired are facing each other at the Universitario stadium in Caracas, therefore, you cannot miss the incidents of the match between Tigres de Aragua and Tiburones de La Guaira with us in Meridiano, who will keep you updated with the innings inning of this close duel.

Ángel Padrón is opening for the Litoralenses, against his former team and the experienced Guillermo Moscoso is the pitcher for the cats. Both are coming off good recent performances.

Primer inning:

Those led by Buddy Bailey missed a good opportunity to go ahead at the beginning of the match, after Yermín Mercedes failed with a fly ball to center, when they had the bases full and a couple of retired.

For his part, Moscoso quickly took advantage of the sharks’ first offensive opportunity.

Second inning:

In the second inning, the two pitchers resolved quickly, although a runner each reached base and the score continues at Universitario, in a clash that is heading towards a pitching duel.

Tercer inning:

Yermín Mercedes was the one who failed in the first chapter with three on base, however, in the third he did respond and brought the first of the game with a hit to the center, to put the visitor up 1-0.

But again the Salados showed the ability to react and quickly tied the match 1-1, after a score by Miguel Rojas or a selection play.

Fourth inning:

The feline team went ahead again by the minimum (2-1) in the fourth, thanks to a double by Jesús Sucre and later, another by Yonathan Mendoza, however, Moscoso could not contain the difference.

Closing that episode, the powerful Wilson García blew the wall all over center field, to even things up (2-2). A home run that opened the gap, so that the sharks put together an important rally of six more runs, after several timely hits and in this way they started to win (partially) with authority 2-8, at the end of the fourth.

Quinto inning:

At the top of the fifth inning, Tigres was able to score after two outs, after a walk by MMercedes and a double between center and left by Cabrera, which drove in the Dominican, making the challenge 3-8.

However, the coastal woods are still on fire and this time, it was Franklin Barreto, who went solo, putting the match back up by six runs, 3-9.

Sexto inning:

In the sixth, the cats threatened with a man at second, but failed to step on the plate, while the sharks produced again for the fourth chapter in a row.

Wilson García reached base after two retirements, this time due to a hit by a ball, later Puig, Torrens and Danry Vásquez hit consecutive hits, to score three more and continue increasing their beating of the Bengalis 3-12.

Seventh inning:

The visitors were removed by way of 1,2 and 3, something that Tiburones took advantage of to continue scoring. Maikel García hit a double with two outs, which drove in Alcides Escobar and partially put the challenge at 3-13, when the eighth inning will begin to be played.

Octavo inning:

Right-hander Will Changarotty completed two innings of relief, retiring all six batters he faced. For his part, Eduardo Figueroa did the same and La Guaira ended a streak of five consecutive goals.

Game in development…