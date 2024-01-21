One Nation, One Election: 10,000 crores for the machine alone -One Nation, One Election | Election Commission | Central Government | Malayalam News | India News | Manorama Online

New Delhi ∙ The Election Commission has estimated that if the elections to the Lok Sabha and all the state legislatures are to be held together, the purchase of new Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) once in 15 years will require around Rs 10,000 crore.

It is said in the reply given to the central government regarding ‘one country, one election’ that the first such election can be held only in 2029 after making new machines everywhere.

For combined Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, 2 voting machines are required per polling booth. The term of a voting machine is 15 years. In effect these can be used for 3 selections. The cost has been calculated based on last year’s cost of Ballot Unit, Control Unit and VVPAT Machine. As the number of machines will increase, more systems will have to be put in place to store and distribute them.

A high-powered committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind had recently sought public opinion on ‘One Country, One Election’. The task of the committee is to find necessary reforms in the constitution and related election laws, prepare a general framework for delivery of public voter list and VVPAT.
Amendment required, Section 356 and defection provisions
The commission has also informed that 5 sections of the constitution including section 356 and the constitutional provisions regarding disqualification for defection will need to be amended. The departments are:
83: Tenure of Lok Sabha
85: Dissolution of Lok Sabha
172: Term of Assembly
174: Dissolution of Legislative Assembly
356: President’s rule in the state

