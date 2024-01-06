One of Europe’s most prosperous countries has become the battlefield of gang wars – How did the island of peace become a stronghold of crime?

#Europes #prosperous #countries #battlefield #gang #wars #island #peace #stronghold #crime

The crime situation is getting worse

The 2003 Swedish film comedy, a Beans (Kopps) takes place in a small Swedish town where there is so much crime that the police department wants to close the local police station. Of course, the local police officers, who enjoy a life without things, do not like the plan, so they decide to artificially create crimes in order to save their jobs.

Now, two decades later, such a film could hardly be made in Sweden, as the once peaceful Scandinavian country

in the number of murders with firearms per 100,000 people in Europe, it is now surpassed only by Albania.

Sweden has thus officially become the most dangerous country in the European Union. This is the change took place in just over a decade: In 2010, Sweden was still 14th in Europe in the number of fatal shootings, and has now become second. The number of gun homicides has more than doubled since 2013. 2022 was a particularly off year: while between 2018 and 2021 there were between 43 and 47 firearm murders per year, the number rose to 62 before last year. In 2023, 52 fatal shootings were registered, half of which occurred in Stockholm. The number of firearm murders per capita in the Swedish capital in 2022 was 30 times that of London.

I cannot stress enough how serious this situation is. Sweden has never seen anything like it. No other country in Europe is currently experiencing this

he declared at the end of September Ulf Kristersson Swedish Prime Minister who the army asked for help in curbing criminal gangs, as the police have become unable to handle the situation. According to police chiefs, Sweden has not faced such a serious domestic security challenge since World War II.

Of course, it is not that previously peaceful Swedish citizens suddenly took up arms and started shooting, but that

the drug gangs, organized mainly by young people with an immigrant background, gained more and more space, and an increasingly bloody power struggle began between them.

Most of the victims of the murders are not innocent citizens, but members of rival gangs, among them an increasing number of young people. In addition to gun attacks there are more and more explosions in Swedish cities. Although their purpose is primarily to intimidate the members of other gangs, the country was shocked when in September a 24-year-old teacher, who had just graduated, became the innocent victim of an explosion in her neighbor’s neighborhood.

Criminal gangs are primarily a drug trafficking they travel, but the underworld is increasingly ensnaring Sweden, and already it has also infiltrated political life and law enforcement. Swedish prosecutors recently charged an employee of a district court who allegedly leaked information to a gang member and even allowed him to use his work computer.

The most significant criminal organization was created in the 2010s Foxtrotwhose leader is of Iraqi Kurdish origin, but was born in Iran and grew up in the fourth largest Swedish city, Uppsala Dancing Majid, nicknamed the “Kurd Fox”. Majid fled the authorities to Turkey in 2018, and has been living there ever since and managing the criminal organization.

According to the Swedish police, the worsening criminal situation in recent months is caused by the gang leader’s quarrel with his former right-hand man, who also lives in Turkey. Ismail Abdoval, which caused a split in Foxtrot. Abdo’s mother was murdered by Majid’s men in September. Incidentally, the number of assassinations against relatives and family members has increased significantlyand this contributed to Swedish society feeling the release of violence more and more closely.

A growing trend is that more and more juveniles are being recruited by gangs, as they are less punishable. Even for more serious crimes, those between 15 and 18 are sent to correctional institutions for a few months, from which they return as even more hardened criminals. And no one under the age of 15 can be held criminally responsible, so younger offenders are becoming more and more common. While in 2012, 23.6 percent of armed murders could be linked to people between the ages of 15 and 20, today almost half of them, 45.1 percent.

The reasons

The members of criminal gangs in Sweden are mainly young people with an immigrant background, and in most cases second generation immigrants, who grew up in Sweden, or were even born there. Immigration to Sweden began on a larger scale in the 1990s: refugees from the South Slavic wars, Kurds, and then Middle Eastern and African immigrants since the 2015 migrant crisis settled in large numbers.

In recent decades, about 2 million immigrants have arrived in the Scandinavian country, which now has a population of 10.5 million.

(Sweden’s population was 7.5 million in 1960, 8.5 million in 1990, and 10.3 million in 2020, while after 1990 Europe was characterized by population decline.)

The fact that the targets of criminal gang recruitment are primarily second-generation immigrants clearly shows that one of the main reasons for the current negative developments failure of integration. Some believe that although Swedish society presents the image of an inclusive community in words and laws, in reality the “native” Swedes do not allow people from other cultures to join them, so parallel societies are formed.

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson clearly said it in his dramatic speech at the end of September: for the unleashed violence

irresponsible immigration policy and failed integration are responsible.

Kristersson’s centre-right Moderate Party governs with external support from the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. The radical right-wing party is currently second in opinion polls with 23-24 percent, even ahead of the Moderate Party. Before the 2015 migrant crisis, the party’s popularity hovered around 10 percent, and then the mass influx of immigrants at the time – Sweden was another important destination for refugees, along with Germany – suddenly He blew them up to over 20 percent, at which level they have been permanently settled ever since. Although the party unilaterally blames immigration and immigrants for the increasingly violent violence, all parties agree that the integration of migrants is not a clear success story.

Crime mostly affects the big Swedish cities (Stockholm, Malmö, Uppsala, Gothenburg), especially certain suburbs where immigrants typically live, poverty and unemployment are high. The police have many so-called vulnerable areaet (exposed) identified; although only about 5 percent of the entire Swedish population lives in them, the majority of violent crimes are concentrated here.

Tensions are fueled by the fact that Sweden is known for its high level of public redistribution

in recent years, the gap between the richer and poorer strata has opened spectacularly, and social inequalities have become more and more obvious.

Income inequality has risen to a level not seen in 40 years. The Swedish left also points out that some elements of the Swedish welfare system have been privatized, which has led to worse services, especially in disadvantaged areas. Privatization of hospitals, schools, and nursing homes can be done mainly during the period of the Moderate Party’s government between 2006 and 2014.

Dangers and proposed solutions

Because of the bite of violence already important players in Swedish economic life also started ringing the alarm bell. President of the Swedish National Bank, Erik Thedéen warned that the increasingly gnawing organized crime can have a negative impact on the country’s economic growth. According to Thedéen, one of Sweden’s greatest advantages has been the trust between the population and the authorities, but this may now be challenged if the authorities are not able to adequately deal with criminal gangs.

This could pose a threat to Sweden’s growth potential. (…) If we look globally, where there is a lack of trust, those are typically countries with low economic growth

said the president of the Swedish central bank.

CEO of INGKA Group, a holding company related to IKEA, Jesper Brodin warned that there was a “social earthquake” in Sweden.

According to a recent survey, 8 out of 10 Swedish companies think that it will be more difficult to attract foreign investment, labor and tourists to the country because of the unleashed violence.

There are two ways to solve the serious situation: on the one hand, police and legal, which although bring faster results, do not address the root of the problems; on the other hand, social, which is aimed at the basics, but matures over many decades. Of course, a combination of the two is most effective.

The Conservative government is currently primarily focuses on the police and legal solution to the problem. Prime Minister Kristersson said he wants to introduce Danish-style punishments, pointing out that in Denmark, much stricter laws apply to organized crime, with which the other Scandinavian country has also successfully dealt with criminal gangs.

Among the measures taken by the Swedish government is the creation of zones where the police can stop and search anyone even if the person is not suspected of committing a crime or intending to do so. Minimum sentences for serious gun crimes are being doubled, and judges have been instructed to take less account of the defendant’s social circumstances when sentencing.

The radical Sweden Democrats demand even stricter measures, for example, they would apply adult sentences to offenders as young as 13, but the left finds even the current action excessive. The Prime Minister responded to this as follows:

The opposition now thinks we are going too far and doing too much. I do not share this view at all, on the contrary, there is now a risk of delay.

Cover photo: A three-story residential building was damaged by an explosion in Linköping, southwest of Stockholm, on September 26, 2023, after a huge detonation shook the building in the morning. MTI/EPA/TT/Stefan Jerrevang