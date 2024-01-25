One of NATO’s most powerful leaders said: war is coming with Russia, it’s time to prepare the entire population

#NATOs #powerful #leaders #war #coming #Russia #time #prepare #entire #population

Speaking at the opening of an armored fighting vehicle exhibition, General Patrick Sanders said he thought

the whole of Great Britain must be prepared for war with Russia.

He added: he does not support conscription, but according to him “a change is needed in the civilian mentality,” since a British-Russian land war could break out at any time.

He urged the country’s leaders to form a kind of “citizen army,” because according to him the British regular forces are small and wars are won by them.

We cannot escape, as the pre-war generation, we must also prepare, and this requires the joint effort of the entire country. Ukraine brutally illustrates that regular forces start wars, but civilian armies win them”

he declared.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman reacted negatively to Sanders’ statements: according to Downing Street, it is “not very helpful to scare the British public with possible future conflicts”.

In addition to Sanders, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Admiral Rob Bauer, the President of the NATO Military Council and the Civil Defense Minister of Sweden, which is not yet a NATO member, recently spoke about the possibility of a war with Russia, which is becoming less and less avoidable.

(via Politico)

Cover image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images