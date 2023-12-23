One of Putin’s challengers is not allowed to run

#Putins #challengers #allowed #run

So far, 29 people have reportedly nominated themselves, including, of course, Vladimir Putin.

Russia’s Central Election Commission rejected it on Saturday Yekaterina Duncova the inclusion of a former television journalist in the list of candidates for the 2024 spring presidential election, reports MTI.

The decision was made unanimously by the board, on the grounds that there were errors in the candidate’s registration. Jekatyerina Duncova submitted the necessary documents to the committee three days ago. The program of the former TV journalist, who was running for president, included, among other things, the end of the war in Ukraine and the release of political prisoners. Ella Pamfilovathe head of the Central Election Commission, said on Saturday that 29 candidates have so far nominated themselves for the presidential election.

According to opinion polls, the incumbent president, who is running for re-election, Vladimir Putin It currently enjoys the support of around 80 percent among those surveyed. In Russia, the presidential election will be held between March 15 and 17.