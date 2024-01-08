One of Putin’s top propagandists was found dead

#Putins #top #propagandists #dead

January 8, 2024 – 6:48 p.m

Newsweek reports that Zoya Konovalova, the head of one of Russia’s state TV channels, was found dead, possibly poisoned.

The 48-year-old Konovalova was found on January 5 in her former home in Krasnodar. Her ex-husband was also lying next to her, he died too. There were no signs of external injury on the bodies, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. The cause of death may be poisoning, according to local media.

Konovalova was the head of the Internet division of the Kuban State Television and Radio Broadcasting Service. His 15-year-old daughter and son are mourning him, Kuban wrote in its statement. The Krasnodar department of the Russian authorities launched an investigation.

In recent days and weeks, the Russian media have reported several similar deaths. A few days ago, the body of another Russian journalist, Alexander Rybin, was found near a highway, not far from the city of Shakhty, his friend and mother said. The cause of his death is unclear. And in December, 35-year-old Anna Tsareva, deputy editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, was found dead in her Moscow apartment. He unexpectedly began to develop pneumonia-like symptoms before his death.

From our partners

Follow us on Facebook too!

From our partners

Also Read:  The Polish lower house would dismiss the members of the judicial council elected under the previous government

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Paris and Berlin are spending billions of euros to disintegrate the EU
Paris and Berlin are spending billions of euros to disintegrate the EU
Posted on
Experts predict a 30% jump in bankruptcies in Germany
Experts predict a 30% jump in bankruptcies in Germany
Posted on
Aqara introduces M3 smart home hub with Zigbee, Thread and Matter support – Image and sound – News
Aqara introduces M3 smart home hub with Zigbee, Thread and Matter support – Image and sound – News
Posted on
The blizzard caused chaos in Romania. Three roads were closed due to the blizzard. “They did not hit with sand, with anything”
The blizzard caused chaos in Romania. Three roads were closed due to the blizzard. “They did not hit with sand, with anything”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News