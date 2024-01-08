#Putins #top #propagandists #dead

January 8, 2024 – 6:48 p.m

Newsweek reports that Zoya Konovalova, the head of one of Russia’s state TV channels, was found dead, possibly poisoned.

The 48-year-old Konovalova was found on January 5 in her former home in Krasnodar. Her ex-husband was also lying next to her, he died too. There were no signs of external injury on the bodies, the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. The cause of death may be poisoning, according to local media.

Konovalova was the head of the Internet division of the Kuban State Television and Radio Broadcasting Service. His 15-year-old daughter and son are mourning him, Kuban wrote in its statement. The Krasnodar department of the Russian authorities launched an investigation.

In recent days and weeks, the Russian media have reported several similar deaths. A few days ago, the body of another Russian journalist, Alexander Rybin, was found near a highway, not far from the city of Shakhty, his friend and mother said. The cause of his death is unclear. And in December, 35-year-old Anna Tsareva, deputy editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, was found dead in her Moscow apartment. He unexpectedly began to develop pneumonia-like symptoms before his death.

