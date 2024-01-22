One of the DEM Party’s Diyarbakır metropolitan candidates has been finalized

WALL – The first results of the canceled referendum of the People’s Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) in Diyarbakır are out.

In the voting in which co-mayor candidates for 14 district municipalities were determined, one of the candidates for Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality was finalized.

According to the news of Mezopotamya Agency, among the female candidates, Serra Bucak passed 50+1 percent and became the co-mayor candidate of Diyarbakır Metropolitan Municipality. The Primary Election Commission confirmed Bucak’s candidacy.

Among men, there was no candidate who received more than 50+1 percent. Tomorrow, candidates Doğan Hatun and Garip Kandemir will compete in the voting to be held in 17 districts for the co-chair candidacy.

In the post made on the social media account of DEM Party Diyarbakır Provincial Organization, the following statements were used: “As a result of the primary elections in which our people participated with great devotion, Serra Bucak, one of our candidate candidates who received 54 percent of the votes of the delegates, was determined as our Amed Metropolitan Municipality Co-Mayor Candidate. We thank our people, our party and Amed “May it be good for you.”

DEM Party also announced the centers where the second round of voting will be held:

Yenişehir: Kaplan Wedding Hall (Station)

Sur: Nilgün Wedding Hall

Bağlar: Şölen Wedding Hall

Kayapınar: Kaplan City (Manolya Salon Gaziler)

Voting will be held in DEM Party buildings in the other 13 districts. (NEWS CENTER)

