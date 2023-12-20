One of the electric scooter companies, Bird, went bankrupt

#electric #scooter #companies #Bird #bankrupt

“This announcement is a significant milestone in Bird’s transformation, which began earlier this year with the appointment of new leadership,” said Michael Washinushi, Bird’s interim CEO. “We are making progress towards profitable operation, and we want to accelerate this progress by adjusting our capital structure to a better size through the reorganization.”

The company’s primary and secondary creditors have also entered into a comprehensive restructuring support agreement. Bird filed for voluntary bankruptcy in Florida to implement the deal and to access $25 million in new debt financing from MidCap Financial, a division of Apollo Global Management, and the company’s existing subordinated lenders.

Bird Canada and Bird Europe are not part of the announcement, these units will continue to operate as usual.

Bird, the largest micromobility operator in North America, has mobility solutions available in 350 cities, primarily in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Australia.

Bird isn’t the only one in trouble in the sector, with competitor Tier laying off 22 percent of its employees in November, Berlin-based e-scooter startup unu, Swedish electric truck maker Volta Trucks and Dutch e-bike maker VanMoof in recent months also filed for bankruptcy.

Cover image source: Hauke-Christian Dittrich/picture alliance via Getty Images