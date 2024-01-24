One of the Il-76s of the Russian Air Force has crashed, the alarm bell is ringing in Ukraine – our Ukrainian war news on Wednesday

#Il76s #Russian #Air #Force #crashed #alarm #bell #ringing #Ukraine #Ukrainian #war #news #Wednesday

While occupying more favorable forward positions in the vicinity of Donetsk, Russian forces repulsed 9 Ukrainian attacks on three fronts during the past day, five of them in the Kupyansk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its war report on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the loss of the Ukrainian side along the contact line was around 870 soldiers, most of whom, about 260, fell or were seriously wounded in the Liman area.

Among the destroyed Ukrainian military targets and military equipment, the total includes two ammunition depots, a Sz-300 anti-aircraft missile system radar station, a French SAMP-T missile defense system, seven tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, a Polish Krab self-propelled vehicle, and a British FH-70, an American M777 and an M119 towed howitzer, as well as a BM-21 Grad serial launcher, eight HIMARS missiles and 51 drones.

On Wednesday, the local authorities reported Ukrainian artillery and drone attacks from several settlements in the territories of Ukraine that came under Russian control and in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine. The Russian air defense destroyed four unmanned Ukrainian aircraft in the airspace of the Oryol county, which lies deeper than these. (MTI)

Also Read:  Indian old man died after being hit by a cow 'from the sky'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

For a period of 10 hours…the water was cut off on Friday evening in these areas. Make your calculations quickly
For a period of 10 hours…the water was cut off on Friday evening in these areas. Make your calculations quickly
Posted on
Behavior of Theo Maassen investigated by the VPRO
Behavior of Theo Maassen investigated by the VPRO
Posted on
Athletic – Barcelona, ​​live
Athletic – Barcelona, ​​live
Posted on
Goodbye insulin! A heavenly herb that stabilizes blood sugar and enhances bone health instantly!
Goodbye insulin! A heavenly herb that stabilizes blood sugar and enhances bone health instantly!
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News