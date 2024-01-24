One of the Il-76s of the Russian Air Force has crashed, the alarm bell is ringing in Ukraine – our Ukrainian war news on Wednesday

#Il76s #Russian #Air #Force #crashed #alarm #bell #ringing #Ukraine #Ukrainian #war #news #Wednesday

While occupying more favorable forward positions in the vicinity of Donetsk, Russian forces repulsed 9 Ukrainian attacks on three fronts during the past day, five of them in the Kupyansk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense said in its war report on Wednesday.

According to the ministry, the loss of the Ukrainian side along the contact line was around 870 soldiers, most of whom, about 260, fell or were seriously wounded in the Liman area.

Among the destroyed Ukrainian military targets and military equipment, the total includes two ammunition depots, a Sz-300 anti-aircraft missile system radar station, a French SAMP-T missile defense system, seven tanks, 18 armored fighting vehicles, a Polish Krab self-propelled vehicle, and a British FH-70, an American M777 and an M119 towed howitzer, as well as a BM-21 Grad serial launcher, eight HIMARS missiles and 51 drones.

On Wednesday, the local authorities reported Ukrainian artillery and drone attacks from several settlements in the territories of Ukraine that came under Russian control and in the Russian regions bordering Ukraine. The Russian air defense destroyed four unmanned Ukrainian aircraft in the airspace of the Oryol county, which lies deeper than these. (MTI)