One of the most atmospheric video games of recent years can be downloaded for free for one day

“Its wonderfully developed world full of Japanese folklore and history, its music and spectacular visual solutions carry it on its back, and that was more than enough for me to succeed.” – we wrote last spring in our article about the game Ghostwire Tokyo. The horror action game set in an alternative Tokyo inhabited by demons did not become an explosive success, although it really deserved it – everyone can test it for themselves now, as it is available for free download for 24 hours in the Epic Game Store online game store. The promotion ends at five in the afternoon on December 25, Hungarian time.

Open world and gameplay, weird, unusual story, lots to explore, and lots of very detailed additions from Japanese culture and beliefs, plus an amazingly lifelike virtual replica of Tokyo – if anyone is excited by this, you can click here to download it. If you can’t decide on the basis of this whether it’s worth it for free, watch the trailer to see if it will enlighten you: