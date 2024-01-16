One of the most beloved PlayStation exclusives could come to Xbox Series

#beloved #PlayStation #exclusives #Xbox #Series

Originally released in April 2020 for PS4, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is one of the most desired games by Game Pass subscribers and Microsoft Gaming may be close to fulfilling that desire, with the arrival of an Xbox Series version of the game.

According to Jez Corden from Windows Central, an already well-known voice within the Microsoft Gaming community, thanks to Gamingbolt, Phil Spencer is negotiating with Square Enix the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake on his company’s consoles.

Corden says that nothing is confirmed, but according to his sources, negotiations are underway about Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the Xbox Series and this could result in the arrival of one of the most desired games by the Microsoft Gaming community.

When the Xbox Series version of Final Fantasy 14 was announced, Phil Spencer said it was just the first step in a renewed relationship and suggested that more Square Enix games would come to their consoles.