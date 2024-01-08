One of the most famous tourist huts in the Tatras has changed its appearance: Look how it looks now!

#famous #tourist #huts #Tatras #changed #appearance

HIGH TATRAS – One of the most popular Tatra cottages has changed its appearance. She welcomed the New Year in a new dress. Tourists who managed to visit it in recent days like it, although some admit a certain amount of nostalgia when reminiscing about the old one. What do you say?

During their wanderings in the High Tatras, tourists can stop for tea or a snack at the Zamkovský cottage. It is located near Mala Studená dolina at an altitude of approximately 1,500 meters. In the past months, it underwent a complete reconstruction, which ended just a few days before Christmas. It is currently open to the public and welcomes visitors to the High Tatras.

(Source: Facebook/Tourism in Slovakia)

In the images published on social networks, it can be seen that both the exterior facade and the interior spaces have undergone modifications. They are larger, more ecological and have received a more modern character. Opinions on the reconstruction differ. Many people like it, they say that the cottage has already deserved renovation. According to others, however, it lost a bit of its original charm during the renovation.

The chalet was built by mountaineer and mountain guide Štefan Zamkovský in 1943, who managed it with his wife. During the Second World War, the cottage served as a refuge for partisans, Jews and political prisoners. The cottage is located near Hrebienk and stands at the crossroads of hiking trails to Téry’s cottage and Skalnaté pleso, so it is especially popular with more comfortable tourists. In 1948, it was nationalized and nationalized, and Zamkovsky had to leave it. In 1993, the cottage was handed over to the heirs of Štefan Zamkovský. During the following years, it underwent several renovations. It is supplied with food and fuel by high-altitude porters.