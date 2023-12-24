one of the passengers allegedly bit the flight attendant

#passengers #allegedly #bit #flight #attendant

Portal lrytas.lt unusual videos filmed by Lithuanians from the “Wizz Air” airline plane have reached. They show British police officers boarding the plane and trying to get one of the passengers off.

As explained by the Lithuanian family who flew, the plane crashed on December 23. from Poland, Warsaw had to fly to Iceland, Reykjavik.

Unfortunately, one of the passengers started to behave very aggressively, he allegedly even bit one of the stewards. As a result, the plane was landed in Glasgow, Scotland. Local police officers were called and took the passenger off the plane.

Portal lrytas.lt journalists have already contacted Wizz Air representatives. After receiving their comment, we will supplement the publication.