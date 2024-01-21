#Russian #presidential #candidates #fulfill #Lenins #blown #fuse

Slutsky shared his position on the issue on the 100th anniversary of the death of the leader of the Bolshevik revolution. The embalmed body of Vladimir Ulyanov (Lenin) is still in a glass coffin in the mausoleum on Red Square in Moscow, and his mother (born Marija Aleksandrovna Blank) is buried in the Volkovka Orthodox Cemetery in St. Petersburg.

Slutsky reminded him that Lenin himself wanted to be buried next to his mother.

I believe the time has come to fulfill the will of the revolutionary

– wrote the politician, whose party – led by Vladimir Zhirinovsky until his death in 2022 – despite its name, represents a conservative political direction. Slutsky believed that laying the dead to rest was an important rite for Christians and civilized people.

Sergej Malinkovich, chairman of the Central Committee of the extra-parliamentary Communist Party of Russia and presidential candidate-aspirant, told the RIA Novosti news agency that he will demand from the lower house of the Russian parliament that Slutsky be stripped of his representative mandate because of his proposal to bury Lenin.

Addressing the Speaker of the House, the party will demand that MP Slutsky be stripped of his mandate in connection with his divisive proposal to rebury Lenin

– he said.

Such statements contradict the course of social consolidation during the period of special operations, he is an irresponsible politician and should permanently lose his status as a member of the Russian parliament. The question of where Lenin should be laid to rest was decided a long time ago, among others by the relatives of Vladimir Ilyich

said Malinkovics.

Since Malinkovics’s party does not have a parliamentary faction, the politician’s registration as a presidential candidate is not automatic, unlike Slutsky’s. To get on the ballot, you must collect 100,000 supporting signatures by the end of the month.

Representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, the political force with the second largest faction in the Russian parliament, laid a wreath at the mausoleum on the occasion of the centenary. Nikolai Kharitonov, the party’s presidential candidate, was present at the event.

Lenin left for another world, but he remained with humanity forever, where for the first time on planet Earth he tried to build a new world… in which labor rules, not capital

– stated party chairman Gennady Zyuganov after the commemoration.

According to a recent survey by the All-Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), only 30 percent of Russian citizens believe that Lenin should be buried in a cemetery as soon as possible. Another 27 percent are also in favor of euthanasia, but they will only consider this to be the case if the generation that holds the politician in high esteem has passed away. According to 33 percent, the remains of the revolutionary still belong in the mausoleum.

In Russia, the presidential election will be held over three days this year – March 15, 16 and 17.

