One of the WIRONs suspended. Law firms have been waiting for this

On January 11, 2024, the WIRON Single-Basic Index was discontinued – announced the administrator of GPW Benchmark. In response to our question, the company assures that it will resume compilation of the index without undue delay after analytical work has been carried out.

Reason for the break? Revision of the so-called input data on the basis of which WIRON is developed showed errors. Since the single-base indicator has not yet been used in any of the financial products available on the market and a correction was not possible, it was decided to restart it.

Due to the limited use of the single-base index, the initial stage of index reform and the ongoing educational campaign on the principles of developing indexes based on the compound rate concept, it was decided that the best solution would be to develop a new WIRON Single-Basic Index with a newly designated starting date – explains GPW Benchmark in a comment for money.pl.

We also asked the Polish Financial Supervision Authority for comment. In the office’s response, we read that the risk of similar situations occurring in the future has been reduced, among others: by unifying important data reporting principles.

Great reform

Despite errors, other WIRON indicators, including daily (ON) and monthly (1M), are prepared and quoted on an ongoing basis.

Originally, this process was supposed to end by the end of this year, but over two months ago a decision was made to postpone this deadline.

The numbers prove the scale of this undertaking. The WIBOR index includes financial products worth up to PLN 10 trillion. The loans represent approximately one-tenth of this amount.

Since some banks already provide virus loans, and others will soon join this group, we took a closer look at the matter.

WIRON under the microscope

According to the president of the Institute of Financial Markets (IRF), Tomasz Mirończuk, the single-base indicator is an interesting solution from a technical perspective because it allows for easy calculation of interest for any period. The problem is the underlying data.

The single-base index is calculated on the basis of one-day indicators. Since the administrator of the WIRON family of indicators has announced corrections to the data used to develop one-day indicators, and thus the value of the WIRON indicator has been adjusted, the question arises whether banks that use them to interest on loans intend to correct the interest charged? – says the interlocutor to money.pl.

Loans based on the WIRON index are offered by ING Bank Śląski. However, he doesn’t see the problem.

“Stopping the development of the WIRON Single-Basic Index has no impact on our WIRON mortgage portfolio or new sales. We do not use this indicator in the area of ​​individual clients or in the area of ​​business banking,” says ING.

BNP Paribas answers our questions in the same tone and, as previously announced, plans to base its corporate loan offer on the new indicator by the end of June this year. I stand by this plan.

For banks, the GPW Benchmark indices are the reference point. From their point of view, there is no problem, because only the indicator that they do not use yet has been suspended. Other ratios used in mortgages and working capital loans are quoted continuously.

Since the administrator has not stopped developing the benchmark, the banks believe there is no risk of irregularity.

If we create a new indicator from scratch, possible errors are normal. This is why audits are carried out and a disclosure policy is in place to eliminate errors. This is in full compliance with the provisions of the BMR regulation – says Dr. Tadeusz Białek, president of the Polish Bank Association and chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Working Group for the reform of benchmarks, in an interview with money.pl.

The same data, different indicators and counting methods

As Białek explains, the development of the single-base indicator was suspended only until it was corrected. The publication of the index will be resumed using a new counting methodology.

– The change is necessary to better reflect the real market, but remember that we are talking about an indicator that was not applicable. There is no need to adjust the remaining WIRON indicators actually used for loan interest (the so-called compound rate), because they are constructed completely differently and based on a different methodology – emphasizes Białek.

Tomasz Mirończuk has a different opinion. He believes that WIRON’s correction puts both banks (data providers) and GPW Benchmark (their administrator) in a bad light.

It should be remembered that this is another – probably the third – correction of WIRON’s historical values. If it concerns a significant number of days and the differences in the indicator level range from 2 to 40 basis points, then the concern about data manipulation is justified. Unfortunately, there is no certainty that the situation will not repeat itself in the future, says the president of the IRF.

In his opinion, potential adjustments of indicators to the detriment of the client are not an insurmountable problem, because banks can waive the demand for additional interest and make up for the losses in the margin. This is the second component of the loan interest rate, next to the WIRON/WIBOR base rate. The bank’s margin is a constant parameter and depends on the bank’s individual policy.

– I think that banks should settle overpayments of interest by the client – ​​says Mirończuk.

According to him, the heart of the problem lies somewhere else. As he explains, regular correction of the indicator after the fact would result in much greater losses for market participants, among others. derivatives in which the new indicator would be used.

– Correcting transactions after the fact in professional trading is problematic. This means that the error-prone indicator is not suitable for use in the professional market, says the IRF expert.

Despite this, there will be no retreat from the reform.

It must be completed, otherwise we will lose in the eyes of investors. The fact that we need to move from the old IBOR type indicators to risk-free rates (RFR for short – editor’s note) is proven by current global standards, and we follow the example in this process, among others . in Switzerland and Great Britain – says Białek.

Law offices on alert

The patterns may be Western, but the execution is typically Polish. Let us recall the circumstances in which work on the reform began.

In April 2022, then Prime Minister Mateusz Morawicki announced an aid package for borrowers in connection with increasing installments resulting from interest rate increases. One of the proposals concerned the liquidation of WIBOR. Thanks to this, Poles were supposed to save approximately PLN 1 billion.

Although it was known from the beginning that it was not about the borrowers, but about the need to adapt to European standards specified in the BMR regulation, the former prime minister’s message became grist for the mill of law firms.

Following in the footsteps of Swiss franc borrowers who paved the way in courts, lawyers are trying to undermine PLN loans with WIBOR interest. Question: won’t it be the same with WIRON, since it has recently launched and there are already problems with it?

Poles wanted to have loans with a fixed interest rate and they will probably get them. The lack of an indicator with a good reputation that is not subject to significant legal risk will force banks to use a fixed rate. Over time, legal risk will become more important than the profitability of the loan portfolio, says credit expert Krzysztof Szymański.

– It is obvious that law firms need fuel because their business is not going as expected and they will use completely inappropriate arguments. Disclosure of errors complies with the provisions of the BMR and does not require adjustments to the interest charged to customers, they concerned this type of indicator, which is not used. Even if it was used, the errors would be several decimal zeros and have zero impact on the real level of the indicator, Białek claims.

Karolina Wysota, journalist at money.pl

