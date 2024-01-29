One of the world’s most mysteriously missing planes may have been found

#worlds #mysteriously #missing #planes

Deep Sea Vision, based in Charleston, South Carolina, posted sonar images on social media that suggest an aircraft-shaped object resting on the ocean floor. The team, which used a state-of-the-art underwater drone for the research, scanned more than 5,200 square miles of the Pacific Ocean floor with funding from pilot and former US Air Force intelligence officer Tony Romeo.

According to them, the footage shows Amelia Earhart’s plane that disappeared 87 years ago.

Earhart and her navigator, Fred Noonan, disappeared on July 2, 1937, while Earhart was attempting to become the first female pilot to circumnavigate the globe. Despite extensive search efforts by the US Navy and Coast Guard, they disappeared without a trace and were declared dead two years later. Deep-sea searches using modern equipment over the years have failed to find Earhart’s plane. Romeo’s team says the sonar image was recorded about 16,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean, less than 100 miles from Howland Island, one of Erhartek’s planned stations.

Experts warn that a closer examination is needed, as only details matching Earhart’s Lockheed plane can provide conclusive evidence. Other theories say Earhart crashed on Gardner Island, about 350 nautical miles from Howland Island, where she allegedly called for help before crashing her plane into the sea.

Cover image: The sonar image on which Earhart’s plane is suspected. Photo credit: Deep Sea Vision/Stephen W Smith.