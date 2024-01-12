One of the worst pedophiles in Quebec: he risks the label of “dangerous offender”

#worst #pedophiles #Quebec #risks #label #dangerous #offender

Three months after being found guilty of having reoffended, one of Quebec’s worst pedophiles now runs the risk of being locked up for an “indeterminate” period, since the Crown has just initiated the process to have him declared a dangerous offender.

• Read also: He wanted another pedophile to take the blame

• Read also: Pedophile Luc

“I am announcing that we are going to make a referral request,” declared Me Jérôme Laflamme, this Friday at the Montreal courthouse.

If this sentence may seem innocuous, the infamous pedophile Luc X seems to have understood its meaning, since his lawyer immediately announced that his client was firmly opposed to it. Because if this “dismissal” is accepted, the pedophile will be evaluated by experts who will assess his dangerousness, with the ultimate risk that he enters the penitentiary with almost zero chances of leaving.

Child rapes filmed

If the Crown requested such a measure, reserved for the worst criminals in society, it is because the 50-year-old pedophile does not seem to have learned his lesson after his first sentence to 15 years of incarceration, in 2005.

At the time, this father shocked Quebec when he was arrested for the rape of his 4-year-old child, which he filmed and then sold the whole thing on the internet. He also photographed her in various outfits, such as a wedding dress.

The investigation then showed that the pedophile had conditioned his little girl to “use her body to obtain affection”, and that he was at the head of a network which sold images of babies in sexually explicit scenes. .

He finds the images

However, upon his release from the penitentiary to a halfway house, Luc He had hidden the files in a GPS, but the device was discovered by authorities.

“The device contained 1,263 files, including 1,013 files of child pornography,” noted judge Josée Bélanger in declaring him guilty of possession and distribution of child pornography, rejecting the pedophile’s claims that they had caught the wrong person.

And as Luc

As the accused objects, a debate will be held on this subject in the coming weeks.

Do you have any information to share with us about this story?

Write to us at or call us directly at 1 800-63SCOOP.