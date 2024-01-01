One step away from tragedy on New Year’s Eve. Pedestrian run over by Police car, right at midnight

A policeman hit a pedestrian who was crossing an unauthorized place with his car on New Year’s Eve.

According to IPJ Constanța, shortly after midnight, a policeman from the 5th Police Department in Constanţa hit a pedestrian who was crossing irregularly with his special vehicle.

“From the first information, it appears that he would have crossed through an unauthorized place”, stated the police. Investigations into this case are ongoing.

The accident occurred on Liliacului street, at 00:05.

The investigators from Constanta established that the accident caused by the agent occurred in conditions of dense fog, with visibility below 30 meters.

The 41-year-old pedestrian was in the middle of the road.

“On January 1 this year, at around 00:05, policemen from the Road Service were alerted to the fact that a policeman from the Constanţa Municipal Police – Police Department 5 allegedly drove the special vehicle on Prelungirea Liliacului street and hit a pedestrian. The police officers who went to the scene found that the reports were confirmed. From the investigations carried out, it appears that the pedestrian, a 41-year-old man, would have been in the middle of the roadway”, the IPJ Constanţa reported on Monday afternoon.

The policeman was tested, the results for alcohol and prohibited substances being negative.

When the accident occurred, the police crew was on duty and did not have the acoustic and light signals in operation.

“The accident occurred in conditions of dense fog and visibility below 30 meters. The policeman was tested with the breathalyzer and with the device provided, in order to establish the indications regarding the possible presence of psychoactive substances, the results being negative”, the policemen also transmitted.

In this case, a criminal investigation file was opened for culpable bodily injury.

Source: News.ro

Publication date: 01-01-2024 14:30

