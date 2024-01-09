One-year-old Lasse stuck on a freezing cold train – for hours | Sweden

#Oneyearold #Lasse #stuck #freezing #cold #train #hours #Sweden

Lasse, 14 months, got stuck in the stationary train with mother Fanny in Värmland’s forests.

Photo: Private

Lasse and mother Fanny were on their way home after a skiing holiday in the Norwegian Norefjäll. The picture is from another occasion.

Foto: SHUTTERSTOCK

After a week long skiing holiday in Norwegian Norefjäll, it was time for mother Fanny and father Daniel to go home to Stockholm last Sunday.

Daniel took the car at the same time as Fanny and Lasse went by train, all to make the journey as comfortable as possible for the little one.

But the train journey home from Oslo was anything but comfortable, something NWT previously wrote about.

“Minus degrees in the train”

When they had reached the woods outside Degerfors, the train suddenly lost power.

There they remained stationary without water, working lights and heat. With an outside temperature of minus 16 degrees, the heat in the compartments also began to drop quickly.

Daniel and Fanny were in constant contact and hoped that the train would be towed on or that they would be evacuated. But the hours passed.

– When I spoke to Fanny at the end, she said that it was freezing temperatures in the train.

“They sat and cried”

Finally, Daniel decided to turn the car, which was almost in Stockholm, to drive towards the stationary train.

– We felt that, if no one has solved this for several hours, then we have to solve it ourselves, says Daniel.

– Fanny sent a GPS pin that I started to go towards.

Daniel finally arrived at a place where he could park the car. He then walked through a forest to get to the train. There he met two train attendants who were able to open the doors for him.

– Fanny and Lasse were not very happy when you came in. They sat and cried. There were several other parents of small children who were sitting there and were in despair. They sat with foil blankets and kept warm, says Daniel.

At 03:00 at night, Daniel, Fanny and Lasse finally came home to Stockholm. Tired, relieved, but also critical of how the situation was handled by the train company.

VY: “Took a long time”

Elisabeth Rönnlund, head of planning at VY Tåg, regrets what happened but says that the staff on board did everything in their power to make it work as well as possible.

– When you then requested help, an emergency vehicle from the Swedish Transport Administration would arrive. But when they were there, they noticed that it was not possible to connect the vehicles. Then we had to arrange another assistance vehicle. And this whole process took a long time, she says.

– If there is a danger to the passengers’ health, then some form of larger evacuation must be considered with the help of others involved. But that assessment was probably not made by the staff on board.

