OnePlus Ace 3 will be officially launched on January 4 and will arrive in Europe as OnePlus 12R : Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

Things have kind of become official in the last few days, so the future OnePlus Ace 3 will be released in China on January 4th. The same smartphone will be brought to Europe a few days later as the OnePlus 12R, most likely on January 23.

The OnePlus Ace 3 has already appeared in detail in promotional materials, some of which only confirm the presence of a design similar to the one used on the OnePlus 12. We do not know the quality of the materials, but taking into account that the OnePlus Ace 3 will be cheaper, they should be a little more modest.

At the level of specifications, the OnePlus Ace 3 would be equipped as follows:

  • 6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display with FullHD+ resolution, variable refresh rate 1 – 120Hz, protection with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2;
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor made on 4nm with Adreno 740 in the GPU position;
  • up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128 UFS 3.1 storage / 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage;
  • Android 14 cu ColorOS 14 (China) / OxygenOS 14 (global);
  • triple camera with Sony IMX890 50 Megapixel wide sensor + 8 Megapixel ultrawide sensor + 2 Megapixel macro sensor;
  • 16 Megapixel front camera;
  • 5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, NFC;
  • 5500 mAh battery with fast charging by wire at 100W.

OnePlus Ace 3 will be available in blue, black and the so-called Mingsha Gold, a color that brings a lot with the classic “brandy cauldron”.

Source: fonearena.com

