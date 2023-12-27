OnePlus Ace 3 will be officially launched on January 4 and will arrive in Europe as OnePlus 12R : Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

#OnePlus #Ace #officially #launched #January #arrive #Europe #OnePlus #12R #Gadget.ro #HiTech #Lifestyle

Things have kind of become official in the last few days, so the future OnePlus Ace 3 will be released in China on January 4th. The same smartphone will be brought to Europe a few days later as the OnePlus 12R, most likely on January 23.

The OnePlus Ace 3 has already appeared in detail in promotional materials, some of which only confirm the presence of a design similar to the one used on the OnePlus 12. We do not know the quality of the materials, but taking into account that the OnePlus Ace 3 will be cheaper, they should be a little more modest.

At the level of specifications, the OnePlus Ace 3 would be equipped as follows:

6.78-inch AMOLED LTPO 4.0 display with FullHD+ resolution, variable refresh rate 1 – 120Hz, protection with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2;

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor made on 4nm with Adreno 740 in the GPU position;

up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 128 UFS 3.1 storage / 256 GB UFS 4.0 storage;

Android 14 cu ColorOS 14 (China) / OxygenOS 14 (global);

triple camera with Sony IMX890 50 Megapixel wide sensor + 8 Megapixel ultrawide sensor + 2 Megapixel macro sensor;

16 Megapixel front camera;

5G SA/NSA, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C, NFC;

5500 mAh battery with fast charging by wire at 100W.

OnePlus Ace 3 will be available in blue, black and the so-called Mingsha Gold, a color that brings a lot with the classic “brandy cauldron”.

