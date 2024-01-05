OnePlus Buds 3 headphones officially announced. ANC and dual-driver at a good price

Also expected in the European market, the OnePlus Buds 3 headphones come with active background noise cancellation technology and the same dual-driver system found in the OnePlus Buds Pro headphones.

Already listed in stores in China with a pre-order price of $65, the OnePlus Buds 3 headphones offer most of the features already found in the OnePlus Buds Pro series repackaged in an even more attractively priced product. For example, we have IP55 certification for protection against dust and water splashes, but also an ANC implementation ensured with no less than three microphones for each earpiece, which OnePlus says can reduce ambient noise by up to 49dB.

Returning to the dual-driver configuration, this is the main distinguishing element that separates entry-level headphones from premium ones. While not essential to playing punchy bass and hearing the higher tones in your favorite songs, the technology can make a difference in aural clarity, ensuring that finer details in songs aren’t “drowned” by overpowering bass, while still providing a distortion-free hearing even at high volume.

Part of the new AI trend, the OnePlus Buds 3 headphones come with a so-called Intelligent Mode. Specifically, we are dealing with an ANC implementation assisted by artificial intelligence, the headphones adjusting the Noise Canceling function in proportion to the ambient noise detected, thus optimizing battery consumption and the level of comfort obtained.

And when it comes to autonomy, each headset comes with a 58mAh battery, quite a lot if we refer to the compact dimensions and the weight of less than 10 grams stated by the manufacturer. The carrying case includes a much larger 520mAh battery.

Available in black and blue versions, the headphones have a glossy metallic finish and carry case with an anti-fingerprint finish.

Most likely, the OnePlus Buds 3 headphones will also have a global release, but the manufacturer does not provide a precise calendar. As for the European price, rumors point to €99, an amount at which the new OnePlus headphones could seriously compete with Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 alternative, while still being considerably cheaper than the immediately superior alternatives OnePlus Buds Pro 2 (€279) and OnePlus Buds Pro 2R (€149).

