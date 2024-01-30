OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G – official details, images and price: Gadget.ro – Hi-Tech Lifestyle

OnePlus has launched a new affordable smartphone, one with a name that’s pretty hard to remember: OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G.

The phone is made entirely of plastic, it is equipped with a classic IPS LCD screen with rather generous edges and a dot-type front camera, and on the back we find a dual camera framed in a rather elegant rectangular module.

Full hardware specifications for OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G:

  • 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with FullHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio;
  • octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor developed on 7nm, Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 UFS 2.2 storage space + microSD card support up to 1 TB;
  • Android 13 with Oxygen OS 13.1 interface;
  • 5G SA + NSA, 4G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, Wi-Fi direct, DLNA, hotspot, bluetooth 5.2, A-GPS, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, USB Type-C, NFC, side fingerprint reader, stereo speakers;
  • 50 Megapixels with f/1.8, EIS, pixel size of 0.64 microns + 2 Megapixels for depth of field, LED flash, films at 1080p at 30 fps, front camera 8 Megapixels with f/2.0, records at 1080p at 30 fps;
  • 5000 mAh battery with fast charging at 33W (from 0 to 51% in 30 minutes), 193 gr. weight and dimensions: 165.6 x 76 x 8 mm.

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G has been launched in the United Arab Emirates, where it can be purchased for AED 599 (approximately $163). It is very likely that it will soon be available in other countries, especially since the smartphone was officially presented on the OnePlus Global website.

Source: gsmarena.com

