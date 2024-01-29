OnePlus secretly launches a cheap device in the shadow of the 12

#OnePlus #secretly #launches #cheap #device #shadow

The Oneplus Nord N20 SE. (Image: OnePlus)

The OnePlus 12 is the brand’s new flagship and has been available for a week. Now there will be another phone, but much cheaper.

The OnePlus 12 is a smartphone with quite impressive specs. There will also be a cheaper 12R model if you want to make some more concessions.

Just after the launch week, the company is launching a much cheaper device on the market. Not in the 12-line, by the way, but in the well-known Nord category. This is mainly known for its price-quality ratio.

This is the new OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G

To be precise, OnePlus has secretly launched the Nord N30 SE 5G. That is striking, since the company normally proudly presents its new smartphones. OnePlus may not do this, because it might hinder the launch of the 12.

The OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G has a 7.72-inch FHD+ screen with a 20:9 ratio. Under the hood is the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC processor, 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The device itself runs Oxygen OS 13.1.1, which is based on Android 13. On the back there is a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP depth camera. At the front, the device has an 8 MP camera. What is striking is that the well-known OnePlus slider is missing from the side.

You can make a lot of progress with the battery, because this is a 5,000 mAh one. This supports fast charging up to 33W. This allows you to charge more than half of your battery in half an hour.

The 12 as flagship. (Image: OnePlus)

Price and availability

Although OnePlus has just launched the new device, no price has been announced yet. In addition, the question is whether the device will also come to the Netherlands. The company has not yet announced the price. However, we can already make a small estimate.

The Nord N20 SE cost $199, but was not launched in the Netherlands. However, you can still purchase it via the official OnePlus Store on AliExpress. Perhaps that is also possible with his successor.

