Ongehoord Nederland retains a permanent license and continues to broadcast

NOS Nieuws•vandaag, 16:40

Ongehoord Nederland (ON!) does not lose its license and can therefore continue to broadcast. This was reported by outgoing State Secretary Van Weyenberg to the House of Representatives.

His predecessor Uslu ruled in November that the NPO’s request to revoke the permit “provides too little legal basis to make such a far-reaching decision”. Van Weyenberg has now made the decision not to withdraw the permit final, after all parties involved had been given the opportunity to respond to Uslu’s provisional decision in recent weeks.

The Dutch Public Broadcasting (NPO) requested that ON!’s license be revoked. because violating journalistic codes makes cooperation impossible, says the NPO. Unheard Netherlands has promised improvement and, according to Van Weyenberg, will have to “continue to demonstrate” that it is taking this seriously.

The State Secretary also expects that ON! will adhere to the NPO journalistic code. Signing that code is still voluntary for all broadcasters.

Van Weyenberg wants to make this mandatory. “If you do not comply with the code, that should be an explicit reason to impose a sanction on a broadcaster.” Van Weyenberg will discuss the plan to make signature mandatory with the NPO, the College of Broadcasters and the Media Authority.

NPO chairman Frederieke Leeflang emphasizes that the request was submitted to the State Secretary to gain clarity about how Ongehoord Nederland should deal with the NPO’s journalistic code.

“It is very important that this clarity has now been provided by Van Weyenberg. The State Secretary even states that the journalistic code must be enshrined in law. There is therefore no room for your own interpretation of the journalistic rules. The State Secretary hereby confirms that Our requests to ON! to adhere to the journalistic code are justified.”

In the new year, the NPO will enter into discussions with ON! about the responsibility of the broadcaster to show improvements when it comes to collaboration with the NPO and other broadcasters.

