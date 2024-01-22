Online currency rates: dollar rate up sharply! Big changes on FOREX [EUR/PLN, USD/PLN, CHF/PLN, GBP/PLN]

#Online #currency #rates #dollar #rate #sharply #Big #FOREX #EURPLN #USDPLN #CHFPLN #GBPPLN

Last week, the EURPLN rate increased to 4.3593 (PLN weakening by 0.2%). Last week, there was a significant increase in the EURPLN rate following the decline course EURUSD. The strengthening of the dollar against the euro was supported by weakening expectations for interest rate cuts in the US.

On Friday two weeks ago, the market estimated that the Fed would reduce interest rates at the March meeting with approximately 80% probability, while last Friday this estimated probability decreased to approximately 50%. In Poland, an additional factor contributing to the weakening of the Polish zloty was the tense political situation in Poland. This assessment is supported by the increase in the HUFPLN rate recorded last week. On Friday, there was a correction and strengthening of the zloty.

This week, the ECB meeting may be important for the zloty. In our opinion, it may contribute to increased volatility of the EURPLN exchange rate. We believe that the remaining publications from the Polish and global economies scheduled for this week will be neutral for the zloty exchange rate.

The ECB meeting may increase the volatility of IRS rates

Last week, 2-year IRS rates increased to 5.01 (an increase of 4bp), 5-year rates to 4.52 (an increase of 14bp), and 10-year rates to 4.64 (an increase of 20bp). Last week we saw an increase in IRS rates, especially at the long end of the curve, following the core markets. The weakening expectations for interest rate cuts in the US led to an increase in profitability on the core markets. In Poland, an additional factor contributing to the increase in IRS rates was the tense political situation in Poland.

This week, the ECB meeting will be crucial for IRS rates, which may contribute to their increased volatility. In our opinion, the remaining publications from the Polish and global economies scheduled for this week will be neutral for IRS rates.

