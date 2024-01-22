Online fraud. Romanians, tricked into investing in fictitious platforms

#Online #fraud #Romanians #tricked #investing #fictitious #platforms

The authorities draw attention to the fact that, in recent weeks, there have been more and more cases of crimes committed on the Internet, in which the victims are attracted by the method of “false investments”.

This method of online fraud is simple and victims are often also attracted to the personalities appearing in the respective advertisements.

Therefore, the victim accesses an attractive advertisement published on a web page, in which promises of significant benefits are made following investments in the shares of some national companies, especially in the energy sector.

After the individual clicks on the link, they are redirected to a page that asks for personal information, including their phone number.

New method of online fraud

Within a short period of time, the victim is contacted by phone, including through various IT communication applications, by individuals claiming to be representatives of investment companies.

They give him details on how he could become an investor. In some situations, depending on the victim’s attitude, it is directed to another person presented as a personal consultant.

This consultant recommends installing computer applications for easy viewing of invested amount and estimated profit or under various other pretexts. These apps allow that person to take control of the victim’s device.

Romanians, cheated by a new scam. Photo source: Pixabay

“A new type of fraud is reported through criminal complaints, registered at the IPJ Argeş – Criminal Investigation Service and at the level of the Prosecutor’s Office attached to the Argeş Court, filed by people who claim to have been the victims of crimes”, claim the Argeș prosecutors.

Without realizing that they are committing online fraud, the victim is driven to initially invest modest amounts of a few hundred lei. In addition, in a short period of time, it can see supposedly increased rates of profit.

Through this tactic, fraudsters use the banking applications installed on the victim’s mobile phone and manage to obtain various online loans in their name. The financial consequences can be considerable.

Damages can reach tens of thousands of lei

“After installing the respective applications, however, malicious persons use the banking applications that the victim already had installed on his device, related to the accounts held, requesting and obtaining online credits in the name of the victim, but with the transfer of these amounts to the accounts of unknown persons .

In the end, depending on the sums that the victim is willing to invest voluntarily and the sums borrowed on her behalf, the recorded damages reach the level of tens of thousands of lei”, according to a press release issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office in addition to the Argeș Court.

Prosecutors advise citizens to refrain from engaging in activities as a result of offers received from unknown persons that present them with opportunities for consistent, easy and quick earnings through operations with which they are not familiar.

Online fraud through deepfake technology

Most of the time, Romanians are convinced to invest also because various personalities from Romania appear in the advertisements.

Even the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, recently filed a criminal complaint, for an attempted online fraud using deepfake technology.. He appeared in a video clip convincing Romanians to invest in shares.

“The video fraudulently used my image and voice to convince the public to invest in a fictitious platform. This action not only deceived the public, but also denigrated my reputation and that of the institution of the Ministry of Energy”, said the minister.

Sebastian Burduja. Photo source: Razvan Valcaneantu EEC

Burduja emphasizes that no trustworthy company will ask for payments through insecure electronic channels or through links inserted in the comments of social media posts.

Such tactics are frequently used by criminals to defraud and illegally obtain money from uninformed individuals.