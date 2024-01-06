Online newspaper Struma – Business

The first investment proposal of the year has been received by RIOSV Blagoevgrad. It was imported by the company “MAK TRADING” EOOD, managed by Yonko Kostadinov. The intention of the businessman, whose main occupation is trade in textiles and raw materials for textiles, is to build 18 single-family residential buildings in the “Mrazenitsa” area near Razlog.

Kostadinov is a partner in one of his companies, “MAK” with the famous Blagoevgrad businessman Georgi Bizhev, who has been developing a successful textile business in Gabrovo for years. He manages one of the oldest textile factories in the country. The company is 100% privately owned.

It specializes in the production and supply of military, police, firefighter uniforms and equipment. With comprehensive equipment, knowledge and experience in weaving, finishing and production of ready-made garments, MAK AD is a leader in this part of Europe for the production of military-tested products.

P. Petrov

