Online sales under the microscope of the tax office. You can get a “behavioral letter”

#Online #sales #microscope #tax #office #behavioral #letter

Selling items and various services online is nothing new. Recently, however, the Tax Office has been taking a closer look at such sales. Those who occasionally offer items at online auctions have nothing to worry about. The tax office monitors those who regularly earn money by selling online. Poles are currently checked on very popular sales websites, e.g. Allegro, OLX, Vinted, but also on social media.

Behavioral letter from the Tax Office

Officials are checking whether such trade is properly recorded and whether taxes are paid on it. If not, or if the tax office has doubts and suspects that the law has been broken or that someone is running an unregistered business activity, it may send the so-called behavioral letter.

reads a fragment of the letter.

What should you do then? It is a good idea to consult your case with an accountant or tax advisor, and only then explain to the Tax Office the matter mentioned in the letter sent. However, lack of reaction on the part of the addressee may result in an audit that may go back up to five years of activity and tax history.

Some time ago, information appeared in the media that such a letter would be received by anyone who trades online, but the National Tax Administration denied this.

“It is not true that Tax Offices send behavioral letters to taxpayers en masse. Yes, the letters may be sent, for example, when the office has reasonable suspicions that the taxpayer is running an unregistered business activity. Single sales, e.g. of children’s clothes, are not of interest to the Tax Office. ” provided in the announcement.

Also Read:  Supermarkets fully include the soft drink tax in the price of cola and oat milk Economy

The National Tax Administration claims that this type of lists allows to reduce the number of inspections. He also adds that the recipient of the letter may contact the tax office to obtain more information and help in clarifying his situation.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Pentagon denies that they are preparing to withdraw American troops from Iraq
The Pentagon denies that they are preparing to withdraw American troops from Iraq
Posted on
Mota-Engil completes separation of Urbaser in the waste business in Portugal
Mota-Engil completes separation of Urbaser in the waste business in Portugal
Posted on
This is what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning instantly
This is what would happen if the Earth stopped spinning instantly
Posted on
‘A serious football coach! You don’t do that, do you?’
‘A serious football coach! You don’t do that, do you?’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News