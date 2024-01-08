Online sales under the microscope of the tax office. You can get a “behavioral letter”

#Online #sales #microscope #tax #office #behavioral #letter

Selling items and various services online is nothing new. Recently, however, the Tax Office has been taking a closer look at such sales. Those who occasionally offer items at online auctions have nothing to worry about. The tax office monitors those who regularly earn money by selling online. Poles are currently checked on very popular sales websites, e.g. Allegro, OLX, Vinted, but also on social media.

Behavioral letter from the Tax Office

Officials are checking whether such trade is properly recorded and whether taxes are paid on it. If not, or if the tax office has doubts and suspects that the law has been broken or that someone is running an unregistered business activity, it may send the so-called behavioral letter.

What should you do then? It is a good idea to consult your case with an accountant or tax advisor, and only then explain to the Tax Office the matter mentioned in the letter sent. However, lack of reaction on the part of the addressee may result in an audit that may go back up to five years of activity and tax history.

Some time ago, information appeared in the media that such a letter would be received by anyone who trades online, but the National Tax Administration denied this.

“It is not true that Tax Offices send behavioral letters to taxpayers en masse. Yes, the letters may be sent, for example, when the office has reasonable suspicions that the taxpayer is running an unregistered business activity. Single sales, e.g. of children’s clothes, are not of interest to the Tax Office. ” — provided in the announcement.

The National Tax Administration claims that this type of lists allows to reduce the number of inspections. He also adds that the recipient of the letter may contact the tax office to obtain more information and help in clarifying his situation.