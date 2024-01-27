Online shopping, watch out for scams: how to make sure a site is safe

#Online #shopping #watch #scams #site #safe

E-commerce undoubtedly offers several advantages, but it is essential to take adequate security measures to protect your savings.

Shopping online has become not only a convenience but a real revolution in the way we select and purchase products. If on the one hand this allows us to purchase our favorite products without even leaving home, on the other hand it is equally true that when moving online you must always keep your guard upgiven the countless scams that populate the web.

Protecting yourself from online scams has become increasingly complex – mrinformatico.it

E-commerce is one of the most prosperous terrains for cyber criminals. Millions of people ready every day to enter their banking details on an online platform are certainly a major attraction for bad guys, who in recent years have developed increasingly sophisticated techniques to deceive less attentive and aware users. To give an idea of ​​the extent of the phenomenon, just look at the 2022 data: in the United States alone, 800,000 cases of online shopping scams have been detected. Fortunately, it is possible to protect yourself and keep away from these unpleasant events.

The web is a jungle full of dangers for our financial security

To make sure you navigate safely, the first step is to always keep your antivirus and operating systems updated, as online threats constantly evolve and updates are needed to equip our devices with the tools to deal with the most advanced dangers. Let’s then move on to golden rule of online shopping: always choose well-known sites and retailerspossibly used by many people and with a good number of positive reviews online.

Our credit card details should only be entered on reliable and well-known websites – mrinformatico.it

Before entering any personal data, it is essential to verify the authenticity of the site. Check that the web address begins with “https” and that there is a padlock symbol, two factors that are generally a symptom of protected communication. The excitement of an incredible deal can sometimes cloud judgment. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is. In these cases, it is wise to stop and reflect, perhaps investigating the company’s reputation through reviews and verification sites.

Great caution must also be placed on where and when you buy online. Although technology allows us to shop from anywhere in the world, It is wise to avoid connecting to public WiFi networks when transacting online. If you cannot help but use public networks, it is always advisable to use a VPN, a tool capable of encrypting the data exchanged and keeping the user’s online activity anonymous.

Finally, in case of doubt about the authenticity of an online store, it is always preferable to use payment methods such as PayPal or a credit card, which offer additional protections on payments, protections that are not guaranteed by debit cards.