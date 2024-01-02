Only 30% of the people agree…Criticizing Zhang Honglu’s “political views” has made Lin Guochun take action – Politics – China Times News Network

#people #agree…Criticizing #Zhang #Honglus #political #views #Lin #Guochun #action #Politics #China #Times #News #Network

Banqiao West District Legislative Candidate Lin Guochun pointed out today (2nd) that his opponent Zhang Honglu’s political views have many unfeasible features, his performance is watery and even full of traps. (Taken from Lin Guochun’s Facebook)

Banqiao West District Legislative Candidate Lin Guochun held a press conference today (2nd), pointing out that his opponent Zhang Honglu’s political views have many unfeasible features, his achievements are watery and even full of traps. The so-called promotion of political opinions and achievements, including the light rail behind the society, free train rides, and children’s future museums, can be said to be a masterpiece of inflation. Compared with putting forward corresponding political opinions and achievements, it is more convenient and affordable for the people, which is the beef that can be seen and eaten.

Lin Guochun said, “The post-Shenzhen light rail is a political achievement that Zhang Honglu has always emphasized. It has not been truly realized since 2016, and he ignored the content of the report commissioned by the central government and the New Taipei City Government that has long stated that it is not feasible. In this election, he wants to deceive the people again.” . Lin Guochun also mentioned that according to the opinion poll produced by the Commanding Heights Polling Company, only 30% of the people believe that the post-communist light rail policy is feasible, which shows that no matter how much Zhang Honglu promotes the anti-wind policy, the majority of the people are still clear-eyed. What’s more, a report from the New Taipei City Government also pointed out that the current express bus network in the Shehou area has already exceeded the traffic volume that the light rail may bring in the future. If you insist on building a light rail, in addition to being spatially unfeasible, you will also have to endure a long period of traffic darkness during construction. In the end, you will get a public transportation facility with a smaller capacity. It can be said that the gain outweighs the loss. The choice between real buses or fake light rail is already It’s clear.

Lin Guochun said that Zhang Honglu had previously put up signs saying “Respect for the Elderly Card and take the train for free” everywhere, and regarded it as his political achievement. But in fact, no matter how much balance there is in the Senior Citizen Card, you can only deduct 30 points each time. If you exceed the fare, you have to pay it yourself, and it is limited to Beibeiji. If people really mistakenly believe that train rides are free, their own pockets will be harmed. Such propaganda has turned the Respect for the Elderly Card into a trap card. Compared with Lin Guochun’s advocacy of raising the monthly points of the Love and Respect for the Elderly Card to 888 points, and extending it to full use on high-speed rail and four major supermarkets, this is a policy that is flexible and benefits the people.

Lin Guochun bluntly said that the Banqiao Children’s Future Museum was also regarded by Zhang Honglu as his major political achievement, but unfortunately it was corrected by the budget center within the Legislative Yuan and needed to be improved. First, the budget execution rate is only 53%. If it is not improved, it will lead to significant cost increases and schedule delays. In addition, in the financial efficiency evaluation of operations, the investment in construction cannot obtain reasonable returns, and it is rated as “not self-repaying.” If it cannot be improved, it will be another mosquito house that burns money. If we really want to take care of children, the free night care policy proposed by him would be more meaningful to the public, rather than a grand and successful project.

Lin Guochun also said in the end, “If Commissioner Zhang Honglu’s political performance has been at this level in the past eight years, a legislator who can do nothing but throw away money and does not know how to care about the people’s hard-earned money and supervise the government is obviously unqualified. New Year and New Hope for 2024 , that is, the legislators must choose new ones.”

Poll survey unit: Commanding Heights Public Opinion Polling Co., Ltd.

Survey planning: Commanding Heights Public Opinion Survey Co., Ltd. (questionnaire design, sample sampling, survey execution, data processing, statistical analysis and report writing).

Scope of investigation: New Taipei City’s Sixth District.

Survey target: Adults registered within the survey scope and over 20 years old.

Investigation time: December 12 to December 15, 2023.

Valid samples: 1,068 valid samples were recovered.

Sampling error: At the 95% confidence level, the sampling error is less than ±3.08%.

Sample representativeness and weighting: Repeated weighting (ranking) was carried out based on the December 2011 demographic data (gender, age, sub-region, excluding aboriginal population) of the New Taipei City Civil Affairs Bureau to conform to the parent structure.

Funding source: New Taipei City Councilor Lin Guochun

