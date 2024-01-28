Only a few knew about Kate Middleton’s health problems: it surprised even the royal family

The Princess of Wales was admitted to a London clinic the day before for elective abdominal surgery.

But just three weeks ago, there were no hints of her health problems as Kate walked down the aisle on Christmas morning with Prince William and their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Kate beamed as she greeted well-wishers, sharing jokes and fun banter with the public after church services.

There were no signs that anything was wrong in the family’s wide circle of friends, so the carefully guarded news of Kate’s condition came as a surprise even to those who work closely with the royal family, according to people.com.

After spending the holiday season at their country home at Anmer Hall, the couple and their children enjoyed spending time with family and royals, and enjoyed picnics with friends around Norfolk.

They spent the New Year with Kate’s family before returning to everyday life at Windsor’s Adelaide Cottage on January 9. celebrated Kate’s 42nd birthday privately.

The next day, George, Charlotte and Louis returned to their school in Lambrooke.

However, on January 11 William’s resumption of public duties has revealed that some of Princess Kate’s expected public engagements have not been confirmed, raising concerns about secretly changing schedules.

Kate may be hospitalized for 10-14 days before returning home to continue her recovery, and is unlikely to “return to public duties before Easter,” the palace said.

“It’s wise to take your time,” says a source close to the royal palace. “It’s a great example for all of us because it’s often said to get back to work as soon as possible, which can be harmful.”

The former patient of the London clinic added that the woman’s condition will soon recover.

“Physiotherapists are amazing, they help you recover and get back on your feet. It takes a lot of patience after abdominal surgery and it’s a little scary at first.”

