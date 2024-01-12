Only code yellow in Limburg for slippery conditions | Domestic

#code #yellow #Limburg #slippery #conditions #Domestic

De Bilt – Code yellow still applies to the province of Limburg this Friday morning. The KNMI warns of slippery conditions there. In the rest of the country the smooth situation is over.

The ice, which arrived on Thursday evening, has already led to several accidents and skids in the south of the country. Several accidents also occurred on Friday morning due to slippery roads. Things went wrong in Sittard and Venlo, among others.

Video: Slipping due to slippery conditions? This way you prevent collisions.

Dozens of collisions due to slippery conditions in Achterhoek

A combination of drizzle and frozen road surfaces also led to dozens of collisions in the Achterhoek in the province of Gelderland on Thursday evening, the police reported. “Yes, certainly dozens. Especially collisions with material damage. But also more than ten resulting in injuries,” said a spokesperson.

Earlier Thursday, the police reported that someone had died in Zelhem as a result of a collision between two vehicles. Another driver was injured.

Due to the many accidents in the region, many personnel had to be deployed: police, ambulances and fire brigade. “All our units have been deployed to collisions with injuries,” the spokesperson said. According to him, fewer reports are now being received about collisions. He suspects that people notice how slippery the roads are.

Drizzle

Unfortunately, the drizzle is not visible on the radar images, because it is very small droplets that fall from very low clouds. If you have rain on your car window along the way, keep in mind that the roads can be very slippery and drive carefully. It can be very slippery, especially where there is no road salt. The sleet will probably concentrate on the southeast of the country during the night and tomorrow morning.

Lunch Update

Daily update of the most important news during lunch.