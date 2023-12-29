“Only Cruz Azul”: the reassuring information about the possible signing of Alexis Vega

#Cruz #Azul #reassuring #information #signing #Alexis #Vega

Talks continue between the parties regarding the operation, although La Maquina received encouraging news from Vega.



© Jam Media – SpecialFollow the novel by Alexis Vega.

Blue Cross remains expectant to the ongoing negotiations Alexis Vegahis priority in this transfer market. Talks with Chivas Guadalajara, owner of the record, are still underway so that all parties end with a happy ending.

Days ago it was said that the pass was confirmed, then that the entire operation could fall. The reality is that he was never on either extreme.

On the other hand, in the last hours Information was disclosed that could bring some peace of mind to all the fans of La Noriawho seeks to get excited again after a catastrophic Apertura 2023 tournament.

Given this situation, we are going to tell you, in this note, what it is the latest about Alexis Vega and Cruz Azul and all the details that should be known regarding the negotiation.

Vega could be the new star of Cruz Azul (JamMedia).

How is the negotiation between Alexis Vega and Cruz Azul?

The person in charge of providing new information about the case was Ike Carrera, better known on social networks as Carrerismo. “Clearly, first Chivas and then Alexis Vega’s representative are stretching the “league” as much as possible so that Cruz Azul offers a better contract“.

“The agreement between clubs has been made, the contract between the player and Cruz Azul is being reviewed in order to reach an agreement between all parties. There is no Mexican team or team outside of Mexico interested in Alexis Vega, only Cruz Azul“, he amplified.

Cruz Azul’s new strategy?

It should be remembered that in June 2024, Vega will have the pass in his possession. Following this line, reporter Carlos Córdova also gave details: “Chivas pressures and filters interest from several teams, even European ones. Cruz Azul waits a few days to negotiate only with Vega and Pitz Group since as of January 2 it is free to talk to arrive free of charge in June“.