Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com

The final and official list of participants is expected to be published by the organizers of the Monte Carlo Rally in mid-January, however some details are already known. The competition will take place from January 25 to 28.

Only eight crews will start in the leading WRC class “Rally1” this time. Toyota (Elfin Evans, Takamoto Katsuta, Sébastien Ogier) and Hyundai (Thierry Neuville, Ots Tanak, Andreas Mikkelsen) teams have entered three cars each, while “M-Sport” (Adrien Furmeaux, Gregoire Munster) will start with two cars. . Last year, ten crews drove “Rally1” cars on this stage.

Quite the opposite situation in the popular “Rally2” class, in which 36 crews plan to participate in the Monte Carlo rally.

This year, Rallye Monte Carlo returns closer to the north, and will once again be based in the French Alpine town of Gap, near the birthplace of eight-time WRC champion Ogier. A total of 17 speed stages are planned, the total length of which will be 324.44 kilometers.

