Only forty minutes after the launch could astronomer René Laureijs breathe a sigh of relief

For astronomer René Laureijs, it was the first launch he attended, on July 1, and what a launch: the Euclid satellite left for its destination one and a half million kilometers from Earth to answer big questions about the universe and its history.

Robin GoudsmitDecember 29, 2023, 4:59 PM

Attending the launch of a satellite is a special feeling. Not so much emotionally, but physically. “It’s as if there is a very large speaker somewhere that sends sound vibrations through your body,” says René Laureijs in a hall of the European Space Agency (Esa) office in Noordwijk.

The 63-year-old astronomer has been working at Esa for more than thirty years. In those three decades, he attended one launch: last July 1 in Florida. There he watched as the satellite Euclid began its journey through space. Laureijs and his colleagues worked on the project for years.

Euclid’s goal: to provide more insight into the mysterious dark matter and dark energy. It is unknown what they consist of. Yet they make up about 95 percent of the universe. Visible matter – stars, planets, people – makes up only 5 percent.

Euclid has an extremely advanced telescope, with which the satellite will take images of the furthest reaches of space. By mapping visible matter, Euclid can contribute to scientific knowledge about the invisible. Because from how matter moves in space, scientists can hopefully read how dark matter and dark energy behave.

Calling the whole world looking for a new rocket



To say that Laureijs has been involved with Euclid for a long time is what you would call an understatement. The very first ideas for what Euclid would become emerged when his son was just born. That son is now seventeen.

What was it like working on the same project for almost two decades? Stressful, says Laureijs immediately. There is a huge team working on Euclid. All those people must be able to work together. And there is competition with other projects: Esa cannot finance all the ideas of all scientists.

At the last minute, the launch of Euclid was also compromised. Russia invaded Ukraine, resulting in a war that is felt in every corner of the world. Also at Esa and the Euclid project. Because the satellite would be launched with a Russian-made Soyuz rocket. The war made cooperation with the Russians impossible.

And so Laureijs and his team had to look for a new rocket and another launch platform at quite the last minute. They have scoured city and country, he says. “At Esa we have reconsidered all the rockets we make ourselves. We have seriously studied a launch from Japan. We also looked at American missiles.”

A lift from Elon Musk



The type of rocket for these types of launches is important, Laureijs explains. At Esa, a satellite like Euclid is subjected to a series of extensive tests. In laboratories, the satellite is shaken, exposed to large amounts of light or bombarded with sound. All to check whether the satellite can withstand the rigors of the launch.

But those tests were now focused on what a Soyuz rocket does, and not on any other type. There was no time or money to repeat all the experiments.

Help came from an unexpected source: SpaceX, the company of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk, was able to give Euclid a lift to space. No big deal. “They launch a hundred rockets there every year,” says Laureijs.

Shipping Euclid to Florida was a no-brainer. “That’s technology, so you can solve it.” It is something Laureijs often repeats. A technical problem is actually not a problem at Esa.

First a tear, then a celebration



Finally, the moment of truth came on July 1. “Everyone was waiting there in the blazing sun in Florida.” After the launch there was an immediate party. Many of Laureijs’ colleagues had traveled, sometimes with their families. Droogjes: “You can also go to Disneyland there.” He also brought his children with him.

But Laureijs did not want to celebrate too early. Just wait a minute, he admonished his colleagues. Only after forty minutes, when the satellite had made contact with the Esa base in Germany, could he breathe a sigh of relief. “Then I went to the party with my children.” The atmosphere among his colleagues was special. “A tear was shed, yes.”

He was especially moved when he realized how much work goes into Euclid. “The satellite consists of all kinds of bits and pieces that have been made all over Europe and even in America. When you see the satellite for the first time in the test center, you realize how many people worked on it and how many problems were solved to bring all those parts together.”

How would Laureijs have felt if, after all that work, the satellite had broken down during launch, or had never made a sound in space again? He doesn’t seem to have really thought about those disaster scenarios. The chance that something goes wrong is always there. “I was confident that we had prepared everything well.”

Image Lars van den Brink

Spectacular images



Two weeks after launch, the Euclid telescope looked into space for the first time – the moment is called ‘first light’ in the jargon. The images that the satellite subsequently captured were spectacular. For example, the ‘hidden galaxy’ IC 342, which normally hides behind gas clouds and dust from the Milky Way, revealed itself as a snail shell full of pale blue and lilac sparks – stars and planets almost eleven million light years away.

Euclid itself is now one and a half million kilometers from Earth, where it will remain for the next six years. Although the launch went smoothly, scientists still have to keep a finger on the pulse. For example, there was already a small problem with the formation of ice crystals. You don’t want that on your lens if you want to demystify the biggest question in modern cosmology.

However, René Laureijs will no longer contribute to this. He will retire in June. Other colleagues will reap the scientific benefits of Euclid. But it is certainly conceivable that Euclid will permanently change science, he says. “When I started as an astronomer, science was interested in completely different things. For example, we looked at the formation of stars. We now know a lot more about that. There is evolution in science, in thinking, in our knowledge. And at some point you just have to let go. In twenty years another topic will be relevant, I’m sure.”