only four clubs give up signing

#clubs #give #signing

The children ask for gifts from Santa Claus and the Three Wise Men… and the coaches of the First Division teams they ask for signings. In this case it is usually the opposite: if they have behaved well and are doing their homework, reinforcements are less important than for those clubs that rush into the second half of the season.

Only four clubs (Athletic, Las Palmas, Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano) seem to give up on a winter market in which the needs primarily affect those at the bottom.

Many coaches they need new faces if they want to meet the objectives that were set at the beginning of the campaign. For others, needs come as a mandatory remedy to compensate for injuries. Whatever the case, These are the ‘gifts’ that the First Division teams have asked for for Christmas.

To continue moving in the market

A few days ago, the Vitoria team incorporated one of the sensations so far this season in the second division, Carlos Vicente. The front line is amply covered, with the return of Giuliano Simeone to the playing fields at the beginning of the 2024and, the priority for the club is to reinforce the defense, which is very limited in strength, taking into account the long-term injury of Banknotes and the more than probable call-up of Abqar with the selection of Morocco for the dispute Africa Cup.

Koldo Mora.

A market with urgency

The qualifying situation requires a small revolution in the squad to try to change the course, although it already seems too late. The signing of a forward is essential for a team that has been playing without a number 9 for more than two months due to serious injuries to Luis Suárez and Koné (who will probably have his file cancelled). Another position you need reinforcing the red and white team is defense. Almost certainly a defender will leave to make way for another to improve a position in which Almería is having significant problems.

The arrival of a midfielder also seems key before the departure of Lopy and Baba to the Africa Cup for a month and Melero’s lack of continuity due to injuries. This incorporation is probably linked to the departure of Arnau Puigmal in this market. And finally, in the more than likely case of the departure of a winger (Ramazani or Lázaro could leave the team), the Andalusians will have to sign a player to fill that position. Almería hopes to bring in, at least, four players and, around six players could leave the team, on loan or after sale.

Antonio Martinez

A quiet winter

The club is not considering any arrivals in the winter market. In the summer there was an attempt to sign a central defender to complete the team’s least numerous line, but the options discussed did not consider it. The team has continued until January with Vivian and Paredes and this January Yeray will join after injury.

Juanma Velasco

Looking for a new ‘handle’

Atlético’s need, as happened last summer, is a 5. However, as happened then, if a good low-cost option is not presented, the squad would remain as it is, unless unexpected departures had to be replaced.

Isaac Suarez

The ‘fair play’ prevents something more than Vitor Roque

Barcelona, ​​in addition to Victor Roque, does not rule out the arrival of a midfielder, to make up for the loss due to Gavi’s injury, but the club assumes that it will be difficult because of fair play. In the unlikely event that it comes to fruition, he will arrive on loan. A possible interest in the young Echeverri was rumored, whom even Xavi praised at a press conference, for him to arrive in the future but Barcelona’s financial situation prevents this transfer.

Mari Carmen Torres

Strengthening the defense, the green and white objective

Betis already has work ahead of it. They have signed Johnny Cardoso, from Brazilian side Internacional Porto Alegre, who arrives this week. The American midfielder will not occupy a non-EU position as he has an Italian passport and signs for six million euros after having reached the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores with his team.

The green and white also track left-handed backs in case Milan’s proposal for Miranda arrives and the power plant market is not lost sight of. Pellegrini looks for a ‘9’. Vitao, from Internacional Porto Alegre, on loan from Shakhtar Donetsk, is interested.

Rocio Guevara

A central defender and a ‘killer’… if good options appear

Emergencies rule but in Cádiz they have their feet on the ground and are aware of the positions to reinforce. After all, Sergio González has all the positions in the squad duplicated. Roger’s injury two weeks ago somewhat disrupted the plans regarding whether he will attend the winter market. Although the scoring situation of those from the Tacita de Plata, 14 goals scored so far in the 23/24 season, is not very promising.

Another position to reinforce could be the central position. Meré does not count much for the Catalan coach and Luis Hernández is injured. In that position, there would only be Chust, Fali and Momo. The priority in the team chaired by Manuel Vizcaíno is not to go to the winter market, but a good option up front or in defense could bring a signing to those in yellow.

Mario Torres

New Football Director in search of a midfielder and a center back

The departure of Luis Campos and the signing of the new sports director, the Mexican Marco Garcés, who works more on a day-to-day basis with Rafa Benítez has not disrupted Celta’s plans too much. The Vigo team needs reinforcements to be able to escape from dangerous areas as soon as possible. A midfielder and a center back are the Galicians’ main objectives. In the departures chapter, an attempt will be made to sell Marchesín and look for a loan with a guarantee of minutes for Miguel Rodríguez.

Rafa Valero

A midfielder, the absolute priority

At Getafe they need a midfielder to cover a field position in which Bordalás only has two specialists (Maksimovic and Luis Milla). Arambarri’s long-term absence forces the Madrid team to look for a replacement. Ilaix Moriba, without minutes at Leipzig and liked by the Alicante coach, is an option.

The option of a winger is also being considered if possible, although always keeping in mind that the highest priority is the center of the field. Furthermore, those at the Coliseum are looking for release two players who are not having hardly any minutes like Choco Lozano and Angeleri.

Juancar Navacerrada

A midfielder to cover Yangel’s injuries

Girona does not have a pressing need to reinforce itself in this winter market. The sports management does looking for a midfielder due to Yangel Herrera’s injury history, which when it is not in the spinal area remains lame. Besides cesion is sought for Ibra Kébé after you renew your contract.

Obviously, if an important player for Michel leaves, the club will have to maneuver and look for a replacement, but this possibility is not contemplated because there is no need to sell given the economic stability that the club is experiencing thanks to ownership.

Joel Sebastian

A revolution to seek salvation

Granada needs a revolution in this winter market. The club is aware of this and hopes, at least, to make five or six additions that will raise the competitive level of the squad. The rojiblancos have had problems in goal and, after conceding 40 goals in the initial stretch of the season, They are looking for a reliable goalkeeper who is capable of covering up the bleeding.

shore up the center back It is another priority for the Nasrids. In this section, The negotiations with Bruno Méndez are closed and the Uruguayan is already the first Christmas reinforcement, although Granada is still looking for another central defender to cover the cracks.

In the letter to the Kings from ‘Cacique’ Medina, the arrival of a defensive pivot is underlined in red, a desire that was pending in the summer. Furthermore, the Andalusians also pursue the signing of a forward in the face of zero contribution from Weissman and Famará. Arezo, who has finished his loan, could be that piece they are looking for, although the Uruguayan’s possible performance is unknown, so Matteo Tognozzi has other options on the table.

Jorge Azcoytia

A mere spectator of the market

Las Palmas is emerging as a mere spectator in the transfer market: “Strengthen ourselves, I don’t know why? Our objective is to achieve permanence and we are on the right path,” the president explained last week. No departures or signings are expected after the departure of Jonathan Viera. It is true that they do not give in if the market offers a footballer who raises the quality of the squad, but on the island they are happy with the performance of the locker room. The reinforcement is Fabio, who has recovered from the ankle injury that knocked him out in the preseason.

Jesus Izquierdo

An extreme to reinforce the attack

Real Mallorca is looking in the market at least a winger who increases the attacking possibilities for Javier Aguirre. The name that sounds the most is Alexis Flips, from Anderlecht. He is a position that needed to be reinforced in the summer, but was left without additions after great efforts to Sergi Darder and Cyle Larin.

Something less likely, although it is also a possibility, is that the axis of the defense with a right-handed center back who competes on said side with Valjent. It will only happen in the event that there is a market opportunity that is irrefutable. There may also be less common departures: Amath Ndiaye or Javi Llabrés, but we will have to wait and see how the market progresses.

Juan Miguel Sanchez

In search of gunpowder while the ‘García case’ is decided

Osasuna needs a winger to fill the ‘hole’ left by Abde last year, for which Arrasate has not found a natural substitute. It would also be needed in Pamplona the arrival of a new central defender whether David García finally leaves or not, who rumors place in Villarreal’s orbit. And up front, someone is needed to accompany Budimir to improve the scoring records, although in Navarra they are now breathing a little calmer with the ‘awakening’ of Raúl García Haro.

Nacho Labarga

Rayo calmly faces a market with little movement

Despite the poor dynamics of Francisco’s team, the franjirroja Sports Directorate does not plan to change its initial roadmap. Pending knowing if Pathé Ciss and Bebe will go to the Africa Cup, the idea is to bet on the same squad with which the summer market closed. The strong investment made and not having seen the best version of any of its most talented footballers to date maintain peace in Vallecas. Unless there is a market opportunity or great offers for their players, little movement is expected.

Pablo Villa

A centerpiece for the winter market?

Alaba’s injury makes him look at himself differently now, but Ancelotti has convinced Tchouaméni for this mission. The need exists and the consequence is that Juni Calafat has had to open her agenda of possibles and launch the search radar in case it is necessary to advance a search that was scheduled for the summer of 2025. Thus, the white infirmary, which has been collapsed since the beginning of the season, will begin to be emptied just before the Spanish Super Cup. Carvajal, Arda Güler, Mendy, Camavinga and Vinicius are the winter ‘signings’ for the Italian coach.

Joel del Rio

The signings are already in the squad

Real Sociedad has no intention of going to the winter market, but the hope is that the additions it made last summer, who have barely been able to play due to various physical problems, will begin to make their hires profitable.

Except for Hamari Traoré, undisputed starter for Imanol Alguacil, the other four new faces of this season have barely begun to make themselves seen. André Silva arrived injured and until a few games ago he has been almost unheard of. Kieran Tierney was out for two months with a muscle problem. Álvaro Odriozola took a while to be available due to various inconveniences. And Arsen Zakharyan was sick for almost the entire first month of competition. All four are expected to contribute more in the second part of the season.

Oscar Badallo

He needs to give exits if he wants to sign

He will have to make starts because he has the 25 chips of the first team covered. There are players like Rafa Mir, Januzaj and Joan Jordán with options to leave. José María del Nido Carrasco, vice president of the club, said on Saturday at the Cívitas: “We are a very restless club and, whenever there is a market, whether summer or winter, we are attentive to exits and entries. We always aspire to improve the template, as far as possible”. Sevilla is looking for a striker and midfielder (Fernando Reges is negotiating with Sevilla for his departure now in January).

Not many names have come out yet, although are interested in Bournemouth’s Hamed Junior Traoré.

Rocio Guevara

Baraja’s necessity versus Lim’s reality

If it comes to needs, Valencia de Baraja has many. The team is very short of personnel and the same coach has claimed players on more than one occasion. A centre-back, a wide player and a forward are urgent, even more so when players like Amallah or Diakahby are going to mark the African Cup if there is no major surprise.

But the reality of needs comes face to face with economic reality and Peter Lim, through the president, Lay Hoon, has already informed the coach that there will be no signing in the winter market. Shuffle, at least, hopes there are no exits.

Diego Picó

An active market to satisfy Marcelino

Marcelino will have signings. A left-footed center back is the main request of the Asturian who has given the go-ahead for Gabbia’s loan to be broken and the defender to return to Milan. Furthermore, Villarreal wants to get players like Femenía or Brereton and sign two more than necessary wing attackers after this summer’s sales and Yeremy Pino’s injury.

Diego Picó