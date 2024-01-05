Only hours to make history; India’s Aditya L1 arrives at Lagrange Point tomorrow; Eagerly the world

#hours #history #Indias #Aditya #arrives #Lagrange #Point #tomorrow #Eagerly #world

Bengaluru: ISRO said that India’s first solar observation probe, Aditya L1, will reach the Lagrange (L1) point tomorrow. ISRO Chairman S. said that Aditya L1 will enter the final orbit around 4 pm. Somnath informed.

The spacecraft reaches the Lagrange point by traveling 15 lakh kilometers in 125 days. Aditya will orbit in a halo orbit around the Lagrange Point free from the gravitational pull of the Earth and the Sun. For this, the engine on Aditya will be ignited and the probe will be brought to the Lagrange point without moving forward. The total distance from the earth to the sun is 15 crore km.

On September 2, Aditya L1 was successfully launched on PSLV C57 rocket from Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh in search of solar secrets. Aditya will conduct solar studies from a halo orbit around the Lagrange Point free from the attractions of Earth and the Sun. The major five-year mission is to study the heating of the Sun’s atmosphere and the changes these radiations make to the climate in space and on Earth.

The mission is to detect the temperature variations of the Sun’s outer surface and the effects of solar storms. Changes in the Earth’s atmosphere and climate due to solar radiation, the Sun’s surface, the Sun’s outer rings known as the corona graph, and space 15 lakh kilometers away will also be studied.

America’s NASA, European Space Agency and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency have conducted solar missions in the world so far. If India’s Aditya L1 hits the target, it will change space history. India will become the fourth country to achieve success in solar mission.

Mission of Aditya L1:

Seven payloads for testing:

Aditya has seven indigenously developed payloads in India. Of these, four will study the Sun directly and three will study the halo orbit at the Lagrange Point.

1. Visible Line Emission Coronagraph (VELC) -Instrument for study of solar corona. The temperature in the outer ring of the Sun is a million degrees. Trying to find out why it is so hot. (Produced by: Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru)

2. Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) – Instrument for imaging photosphere and chromosphere of Sun/ (Build: Inter University Center for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Pune)

3. Solar Low Energy X-ray Spectrometer (SoLEXS) – An instrument to observe the Sun. (Produced by: UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru)

4. High Energy L1 Orbiting X-ray Spectrometer (HEL1OS) – instrument to study energy dissipation in corona. (Produced by: UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru)

5. Aditya Solar Wind Particle Experiment (ASPEX) – instrument for study of solar wind. (Produced by: Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad)

6. Plasma Analyzer Package for Aditya (PAPA) – An instrument to collect information about the temperature of the solar corona. (Produced by: Space Physics Laboratory, VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram)

7. Advanced Tri-Axial High Resolution Digital Magnetometer (MAG) – An instrument to study the Sun’s magnetic field. (Manufacture: Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems, Bengaluru)

What is Lagrange point?

The Lagrange 1 point (L1 point) is the point at which the gravitational forces of the Earth and the Sun are equal. If we draw a straight line between the Earth and the Sun, the L1 point is 15 lakh km from the Earth. When the spacecraft is viewing the Sun from the L1 point, no shadows are cast by Earth or other planets. That is why Aditya L1 probe is placed at L1 point towards Sun and Earth. The probe can capture images of the Sun 24 hours a day due to continuous monitoring.

The Italian-French mathematician Joseph Louis Lagrange is named after the Lagrange points. There are five Lagrange points around the Sun namely L1, L2, L3, L4 and L5. One of the two invariants is the Lagrange 1 point, or L1 point. India’s solar mission is named Aditya L1 because it crosses the L1 point.

Joseph Louis Lagrange

The distance of the L1 point from the Earth is one percent of the distance between the Earth and the Sun. Aditya orbits in a hollow orbit free from the gravitational pull of the Earth and the Sun. Another peculiarity is that the probe has less fuel to sustain itself since gravity is balanced at the Lagrange point.

Probe placement distance:

Sun is about 15 crore km from earth. Aditya L1 will travel only 15 lakh kilometers in this distance. The temperature of the Sun is 1.5 million degrees Celsius. The temperature outside the Sun’s surface reaches 5500 degrees Celsius. The probe is kept at a safe distance because it cannot withstand the heat of the blazing sun.

Duration of probe

The total weight of the probe including the rocket at the time of launch is 1500 kg. Aditya L1 weighs 244 kg and has a life span of five years and two months. The cost of the mission is around Rs 368 crore. The probe was built at the UR Rao Satellite Center (URSC) in Bengaluru.

Schedule of Indian Solar Mission:

In January 2008, the discussion about preparing a probe for studying the Sun began. The Advisory Committee on Space Research envisioned a small 400 kg satellite with a coronagraph to study the solar corona. 3 crore has been earmarked for the 2016-17 financial year for trials. During the test phase, it was decided to expand the mission and launch the probe at Lagrange 1 point. The first mission was then named Aditya L1. Aditya L1 was launched on a PSLV C57 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota on September 2, 2023.

India’s historical mission:

In 2018, the US space agency NASA’s Parker Solar Probe was the last probe to launch a solar mission. The US probe will travel five times farther than India’s Aditya L1 probe. US’s SOHO probe is also at L1 point.