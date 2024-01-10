only Jardel surpasses the Swede this century :: zerozero.pt

Viktor GyÃ¶keres is going through an enviable phase, I add two more goals to my personal account this Tuesday (4-0). His accurate finishes against CD Tondela led him to reach a new milestone: 20 goals with the club’s shirt. leÃµes. However, the Norse it wasn’t the fastest achieving this feat for the club…

If the Swede needed 23 matches to reach this record, Mário Jardel only needed 13 meetings (!). A truly stratospheric number. The Brazilian striker made his debut for the Alvalade team in the fourth round of the 2001/02 championship, making his debut taste on foot in front of UD Leiria (1-1).

It would be the first chapter in a series infindavel: in the time period mentioned above, emphasis on the four until eÂ trÃªs hat-tricks. The striker did not know the sweet taste of celebration on two occasions, curiously, the only duels where Laszlo Boloni’s team ended blanks.Â

The 55 goals scored by Super MarioAt the time, they were preponderant for the conquest of the national championship. We will see if the tap will remain open for the 25-year-old athlete, who will certainly also want to celebrate titles at Marquês.

Note: Playmaker’s publication appears with an inaccuracy. Naturally, Jardel’s record was reached in 2001.

