Only one mall will be opened in Bucharest on the first day of Christmas 2023. Holiday shopping center schedule

Most of the inhabitants of Bucharest are away with relatives outside the city or have chosen to spend the winter holidays in the resorts. The malls have adapted their programs for the holidays, and the only shopping center in the Capital that will be open on December 25 is AFI Cotroceni, according to B365.

The schedule of malls in Bucharest for Christmas 2023

Plaza Romania Christmas 2023 program

According to the information provided on the Plaza Romania website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

December 24, 2023 – the shopping center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,

December 26, 2023 – returns to normal schedule, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

ParkLake Christmas 2023 Schedule

According to the information provided on the ParkLake website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

December 24, 2023:

Carrefour – open between 08:00 and 19:00,

Shops – open between 10:00 and 20:00,

Restaurants – open between 10:00 and 20:00,

Cinema – open between 11:00 and 18:30,

Passport Office – closed,

WorldClass – open between 08:00 and 16:00,

December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,

– CLOSED, December 26, 2023 : it returns to the normal program

: it returns to the normal program Carrefour – open between 08:00 and 22:00,

Shops – open between 10:00 and 22:00,

Restaurants – open between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.,

Cinema – open between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.,

Passport Office – open between 08:30 and 16:30,

WorldClass – open between 12:00 and 20:00.

Sun Plaza Christmas 2023 schedule

According to the information provided on the Sun Plaza website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

December 24, 2023

Leroy Merlin – open between 09:00 and 17:00,

Bebe Tei – open between 10:00 and 18:00,

Shops – open between 10:00 and 18:00

Cora – open between 08:00 and 19:00.

December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,

December 26, 2023

Leroy Merlin – closed,

Bebe Tei – closed,

Shops – open between 10:00 and 20:00,

Cora – open between 08:00 and 22:00.

Mega Mall Christmas 2023 program

According to the information provided on the Mega Mall website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

December 24, 2023

Carrefour – open between 07:00 and 19:00,

Shops – open between 10:00 and 19:00,

Cinema – open between 10:30 and 18:00,

WorldClass – open between 08:00 and 16:00.

December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,

December 26, 2023

Carrefour – open between 07:00 and 22:00,

Shops – open between 10:00 and 22:00,

Cinema – open between 10:30 and 23:00,

WorldClass – open between 12:00 and 20:00.

Bucharest Mall Christmas 2023 program

According to the information provided on the Bucharest Mall website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

December 24, 2023

Shops – open between 10:00 and 18:00,

Aperto – open between 10:00 and 20:00,

Bebe Tei – open between 10:00 and 16:00.

December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,

December 26, 2023

Shops – open between 10:00 and 22:00,

Aperto – open according to the normal schedule,

Bebe Tei – closed

Afi Cotroceni Christmas 2023 program

Afi Cotroceni is the only mall in the capital that will be open on Christmas Day (December 25, 2023). It will work according to a short schedule: