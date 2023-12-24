Only one mall will be opened in Bucharest on the first day of Christmas 2023. Holiday shopping center schedule

#mall #opened #Bucharest #day #Christmas #Holiday #shopping #center #schedule

Most of the inhabitants of Bucharest are away with relatives outside the city or have chosen to spend the winter holidays in the resorts. The malls have adapted their programs for the holidays, and the only shopping center in the Capital that will be open on December 25 is AFI Cotroceni, according to B365.

Mall in Romania Photo: Shutterstock

The schedule of malls in Bucharest for Christmas 2023

Plaza Romania Christmas 2023 program

According to the information provided on the Plaza Romania website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

  • December 24, 2023 – the shopping center will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
  • December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,
  • December 26, 2023 – returns to normal schedule, between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.

ParkLake Christmas 2023 Schedule

According to the information provided on the ParkLake website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

  • December 24, 2023:
  • Carrefour – open between 08:00 and 19:00,
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 20:00,
  • Restaurants – open between 10:00 and 20:00,
  • Cinema – open between 11:00 and 18:30,
  • Passport Office – closed,
  • WorldClass – open between 08:00 and 16:00,
  • December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,
  • December 26, 2023: it returns to the normal program
  • Carrefour – open between 08:00 and 22:00,
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 22:00,
  • Restaurants – open between 10:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.,
  • Cinema – open between 11:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m.,
  • Passport Office – open between 08:30 and 16:30,
  • WorldClass – open between 12:00 and 20:00.
Also Read:  Anisha Jo shines at her first concert

Sun Plaza Christmas 2023 schedule

According to the information provided on the Sun Plaza website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

  • December 24, 2023
  • Leroy Merlin – open between 09:00 and 17:00,
  • Bebe Tei – open between 10:00 and 18:00,
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 18:00
  • Cora – open between 08:00 and 19:00.
  • December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,
  • December 26, 2023
  • Leroy Merlin – closed,
  • Bebe Tei – closed,
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 20:00,
  • Cora – open between 08:00 and 22:00.

Mega Mall Christmas 2023 program

According to the information provided on the Mega Mall website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

  • December 24, 2023
  • Carrefour – open between 07:00 and 19:00,
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 19:00,
  • Cinema – open between 10:30 and 18:00,
  • WorldClass – open between 08:00 and 16:00.
  • December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,
  • December 26, 2023
  • Carrefour – open between 07:00 and 22:00,
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 22:00,
  • Cinema – open between 10:30 and 23:00,
  • WorldClass – open between 12:00 and 20:00.

Bucharest Mall Christmas 2023 program

According to the information provided on the Bucharest Mall website, during Christmas the program will be as follows:

  • December 24, 2023
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 18:00,
  • Aperto – open between 10:00 and 20:00,
  • Bebe Tei – open between 10:00 and 16:00.
  • December 25, 2023 – CLOSED,
  • December 26, 2023
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 22:00,
  • Aperto – open according to the normal schedule,
  • Bebe Tei – closed
Also Read:  Ludovic Orban: "Iohannis is a traitor". Asked who actually led the PNL in its mandate: "Me, with certain contributions"

Afi Cotroceni Christmas 2023 program

Afi Cotroceni is the only mall in the capital that will be open on Christmas Day (December 25, 2023). It will work according to a short schedule:

  • December 24, 2023
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 19:00,
  • Auchan – open between 07:00 and 19:00.
  • December 25, 2023
  • Shops – open between 14:00 and 22:00,
  • Auchan – open between 2:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.
  • December 26, 2023
  • Shops – open between 10:00 and 22:00,
  • Auchan – open between 07:00 and 22:00.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The drama of the footballer who was called the “Minister of Defence”. Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital
The drama of the footballer who was called the “Minister of Defence”. Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital
Posted on
New controversy with Renato Sanches
New controversy with Renato Sanches
Posted on
Strömberg, Ulf Axel – New methods for targeting and evaluating cancer prevention interventions for people living in neighbourhoods where the burden of cancer is high or the participation in organised screening is low
Strömberg, Ulf Axel – New methods for targeting and evaluating cancer prevention interventions for people living in neighbourhoods where the burden of cancer is high or the participation in organised screening is low
Posted on
The President’s Office suggests a veto on the Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee’s law to “make a dent in the general election”
The President’s Office suggests a veto on the Special Prosecutor Kim Kun-hee’s law to “make a dent in the general election”
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News