Only one person in Poland has this name. No one has named a child that for 50 years – WP News

#person #Poland #named #child #years #News

Share Tweet

Over fifty years ago, in Poland, one little girl received an unusual, unique name – Nelosława. From that moment on, this unique name no longer appeared in the official registers of Polish registry offices.

One of the most important choices future parents face is deciding on a name for their child. This choice is often difficult and involves many important aspects. The name that parents choose for their child should sound nice, be easy to diminate and have positive connotations. Ideally, the name also has an appropriate meaning that is associated with values ​​such as wisdom, strength, bravery, warmth, beauty or talents.

The most popular and least popular names in 2023



Analysis of the data from the table shows that in 2023 the most popular male names were: Nikodem, Antonii, Jan, Aleksander and Franciszek. However, it is much more difficult to determine which names were the rarest – those that were chosen only twice can number well over a hundred in the table. These included names such as: Danił, Ismael, Raman, Abram, Emmanuil, Isa, Josef and Noa.

The rest of the article is below the video



The world is talking about this place in Zakopane. The recordings are impressive



Show…

If we talk about the most popular female names, the top ones on the list are: Zofia, Zuzanna, Laura, Hanna and Maja. As in the case of male names, there are plenty of the rarest female names, i.e. those given only twice. These include names such as: Liza, Dagna, Aida, Alessia, Irene and Monica.

Source: parenting.pl/gov.pl

Do you have news, photos or videos? Send it to us via dzisiesie.wp.pl

Source: newsci.wp.pl

Selected for you