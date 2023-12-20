“Only ‘soft’ do that!” In a dispute over a disabled parking space, a driver attacks a driver with a prosthetic leg

#soft #dispute #disabled #parking #space #driver #attacks #driver #prosthetic #leg

When getting out of his vehicle, which was parked in a disabled parking space, Kaspars noticed a car without the relevant permit in the adjacent parking space of an identical car. When the driver and passenger were asked to move the vehicle, an exchange of words began, including the use of swear words by the potential violator of traffic rules.

In the continuation of the conversation, emphasizing the fact of the violation and reporting to the law enforcement officers, one of the men attacks Kaspar. During a kick-push, the man from Riga falls to the ground and breaks his leg prosthesis. Noticing this, the attacker and his companion quickly leave the parking lot.

Kaspars is unable to stand up by himself, the staff of the medical institution provides help. A man from Riga, holding a phone, manages to take a photo of the attacker’s car.

The Road Traffic Law stipulates that for parking in disabled parking spaces without the relevant permit, a fine of 55 euros is applied to the driver of the vehicle.

The Riga Municipal Police reveals that in 2021, more than 700 decisions were made regarding violations in disabled parking spaces. Last year, the number of such cases exceeded 1,000. This year, however, more violations were recorded than in the previous two years combined.

Kaspars has already applied to the police with a complaint about the attack. Prosthetic repair can cost up to several thousand euros.

Meanwhile, disabled parking permits also have a dark side, that is, there are still cases when checks reveal that the document has been forged, that is, copied and laminated.

