Only “specialists” from the army, police and secret services are the only budget workers paid for overtime

Emergency Ordinance 115/2023, published Friday night in the Official Gazette, postpones the reorganization of public institutions by half a year, that is, the measure that the PSD-PNL government said would bring the biggest budget savings. Postponing the reorganization of the budgets until after the European Parliament elections means that the private sector is the only one seriously affected by the austerity measures: tax increases, the introduction of new taxes and the elimination of some tax facilities.
- In the fall of 2023, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Finance Minister Marcel Boloș recognized a hole of 20 billion lei in the budget and announced austerity measures both for the private sector and for budget holders. At that time, Ciolacu (PSD) and Boloș (PNL) announced that, in addition to the new taxes and fees imposed on companies, the budget holders would also be involved in tightening the belt by reorganizing public institutions.
Now, however, the PSD-PNL government has decided to postpone for six months the reorganization of public institutions. Thus, the reorganization of public institutions was postponed until June 30, 2024, the text of the normative act specifying in Article LXIX: “The terms provided for in para. (3) of art. XVII, para. (6) of art. XVIII, at para. (7) of art. XX and at para. (7) of art. XXIX of Law no. 296/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures to ensure the financial sustainability of Romania in the long term is extended until 30.06.2024”.
In addition, the emergency ordinance adopted by the PSD-PNL government provides for a general increase in the salaries of all budget workers by 5% from January 1, 2024.
One of the few austerity measures for budget workers is the provision that budget workers will not receive money in 2024 for overtime, but for days off. However, there are exceptions: the “special” categories (policemen, gendarmes, military, secret service employees) who will receive money for additional work, according to GEO 115/2023.
The increases in fees, taxes or the elimination of fiscal facilities – all decided by a law from October 2023, however, remain in force. The package of fiscal measures that introduce and increase taxes was adopted after the Ciolacu Government assumed its responsibility before the Parliament.
The most important provisions of the package of fiscal measures, according to Economedia:
- Microenterprises they pay 1% tax on turnover up to revenues of up to 60,000 euros per year and 3% if revenues exceed this amount. The government waived the 16% tax on profits if the rate of return exceeds 30%.
- Companies with a turnover of over 50 million euros will pay a minimum tax of 1% on turnover. Excise duties, which are also a tax, will be deducted from the total turnover, in addition to investments. And the tax will remain at 16% of the profit, but not less than 1% of the turnover calculated according to the stated criteria. Instead, the Government decided to abandon the provisions that left NGOs without corporate sponsorships. Companies that exclusively carry out activities of distribution/supply/transport of electricity and natural gas are exempt from the tax.
- Banks will pay an additional 2% tax on turnover in 2024 and 2025, and in 2026 they will return to a 1% tax.
- Oil and gas companies with business over 50 million euros will pay an additional tax of 0.5% on turnover.
- Tax exemption in IT is maintained only for incomes below 10,000 lei
- Employees in construction, agriculture and the food industry will pay CASS
- VAT increases for certain products.
- Individuals who own real estate more expensive than 500,000 euros and cars more expensive than 75,000 euros will pay a special tax.
- Holiday vouchers will be increased to the value of 1,600 lei, but a 10% health insurance contribution will be paid and will only be granted to people with net income below 8,000 lei. Holiday vouchers can also be awarded in cash. Meal vouchers will be awarded as before.
- For PFA, the current ceiling system of 6-12-24 minimum wages is maintained, but an additional ceiling of 60 minimum wages is introduced.
- Excise taxes on cigarettes and alcohol are increasing.
- Income whose source cannot be proven is taxed at 70%.