Only “specialists” from the army, police and secret services are the only budget workers paid for overtime

Emergency Ordinance 115/2023, published Friday night in the Official Gazette, postpones the reorganization of public institutions by half a year, that is, the measure that the PSD-PNL government said would bring the biggest budget savings. Postponing the reorganization of the budgets until after the European Parliament elections means that the private sector is the only one seriously affected by the austerity measures: tax increases, the introduction of new taxes and the elimination of some tax facilities.

In the fall of 2023, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and Finance Minister Marcel Boloș recognized a hole of 20 billion lei in the budget and announced austerity measures both for the private sector and for budget holders. At that time, Ciolacu (PSD) and Boloș (PNL) announced that, in addition to the new taxes and fees imposed on companies, the budget holders would also be involved in tightening the belt by reorganizing public institutions.

Now, however, the PSD-PNL government has decided to postpone for six months the reorganization of public institutions. Thus, the reorganization of public institutions was postponed until June 30, 2024, the text of the normative act specifying in Article LXIX: “The terms provided for in para. (3) of art. XVII, para. (6) of art. XVIII, at para. (7) of art. XX and at para. (7) of art. XXIX of Law no. 296/2023 regarding some fiscal-budgetary measures to ensure the financial sustainability of Romania in the long term is extended until 30.06.2024”.

In addition, the emergency ordinance adopted by the PSD-PNL government provides for a general increase in the salaries of all budget workers by 5% from January 1, 2024.

One of the few austerity measures for budget workers is the provision that budget workers will not receive money in 2024 for overtime, but for days off. However, there are exceptions: the “special” categories (policemen, gendarmes, military, secret service employees) who will receive money for additional work, according to GEO 115/2023.

The increases in fees, taxes or the elimination of fiscal facilities – all decided by a law from October 2023, however, remain in force. The package of fiscal measures that introduce and increase taxes was adopted after the Ciolacu Government assumed its responsibility before the Parliament.

