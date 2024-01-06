Oops: Call of Duty player is killed by his own killstreak, just before he would get Nuke

#Oops #Call #Duty #player #killed #killstreak #Nuke

Sometimes you are your own worst enemy. This is further evident from the images below, which show how a certain Nyrox was well on his way to a 30 killstreak in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which would earn him a Nuke. However, he failed at 21 kills, which was mainly due to himself.

Nyrox was dominating the match and became a bit overconfident, so he could no longer think clearly and decided to continue the frontal attack on his opponents. Nothing wrong with that in itself, of course, if it weren’t for the fact that his Mosquito Drone killstreak was active and he himself became a victim of it.

Nyrox posted the clip to warn other players not to make the same mistake, but the comments mainly focus on whether he was cheating in some way.

Many believe that the opponents in his game go down very easily and without much resistance, which has given rise to the suspicion that Nyrox is guilty of “reverse boosting.” You deliberately play a few matches poorly in order to lower your rank, after which you end up in a low-skill match that you can dominate more easily.

I’ve learned the hard way: don’t rush people when you are on a 21-kill streak and your swarm killstreak is up.
byu/lordnyrox inModernWarfareIII

Also Read:  “Maybe developers should also ask a moral philosopher to come to the drawing board”

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Vaccine and immunotherapy treatment reduces risk of death by half – Executive Digest
Vaccine and immunotherapy treatment reduces risk of death by half – Executive Digest
Posted on
MSI shows off at CES: razor-sharp monitors and economical but powerful desktops – Computer – .Plans
MSI shows off at CES: razor-sharp monitors and economical but powerful desktops – Computer – .Plans
Posted on
Kasem issue affects the core value of the legal profession
Kasem issue affects the core value of the legal profession
Posted on
Giant slalom in Adelboden | Can Stefan Brennsteiner annoy Marco Odermatt? The second run now in the live ticker
Giant slalom in Adelboden | Can Stefan Brennsteiner annoy Marco Odermatt? The second run now in the live ticker
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News