Oops: Call of Duty player is killed by his own killstreak, just before he would get Nuke

#Oops #Call #Duty #player #killed #killstreak #Nuke

Sometimes you are your own worst enemy. This is further evident from the images below, which show how a certain Nyrox was well on his way to a 30 killstreak in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which would earn him a Nuke. However, he failed at 21 kills, which was mainly due to himself.

Nyrox was dominating the match and became a bit overconfident, so he could no longer think clearly and decided to continue the frontal attack on his opponents. Nothing wrong with that in itself, of course, if it weren’t for the fact that his Mosquito Drone killstreak was active and he himself became a victim of it.

Nyrox posted the clip to warn other players not to make the same mistake, but the comments mainly focus on whether he was cheating in some way.

Many believe that the opponents in his game go down very easily and without much resistance, which has given rise to the suspicion that Nyrox is guilty of “reverse boosting.” You deliberately play a few matches poorly in order to lower your rank, after which you end up in a low-skill match that you can dominate more easily.