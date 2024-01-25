Oops! Recordings of Netanyahu’s Chats Calling Qatar ‘Problematic’ Leaked

#Oops #Recordings #Netanyahus #Chats #Calling #Qatar #Problematic #Leaked

Tel Aviv

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu was caught calling Qatar ‘problematic’ in a recording of a meeting with the families of Israeli hostages that was leaked to the public. Qatar was one of the mediators in the release of dozens of hostages, including Israeli hostages, by Hamas in November last year.

As reported and Al ArabiyaThursday (25/1/2024), the recording was broadcast by local Israeli television Channel 12 on Tuesday (23/1) local time.

“You’ve never seen me thank Qatar, have you noticed?” Netanyahu asked the families of the hostages at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“I haven’t thanked Qatar. Why? Because Qatar, for me, is basically no different from the UN, from the Red Cross, and in some ways even more problematic,” he said.

“However, I am now willing to use any mediator who can help me bring them (the hostages) home,” Netanyahu added.

In the leaked recording, Netanyahu also said that Qatar chose to influence Hamas because they funded the group.

When asked whether the leaked recording was authentic, an Israeli government spokesman said it “could not explain in detail the efforts and steps taken to free the hostages”.

Read the full news on the next page.

Also Read:  South Africa sues Israel to the International Court of Justice regarding genocide, this is what Netanyahu said

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MOURNING of Slovakian Miss (33): Her husband died (†64)
MOURNING of Slovakian Miss (33): Her husband died (†64)
Posted on
The new season of De Bauers | starts on this date RTL Boulevard
The new season of De Bauers | starts on this date RTL Boulevard
Posted on
Order of play; Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka, Lleyton Hewitt relieved after bronze bust unveiled; star’s reply to Marta Kostyuk’s husband’s hat
Order of play; Coco Gauff v Aryna Sabalenka, Lleyton Hewitt relieved after bronze bust unveiled; star’s reply to Marta Kostyuk’s husband’s hat
Posted on
The most common types of cancer and symptoms in women and men
The most common types of cancer and symptoms in women and men
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News