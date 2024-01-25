Oops! Recordings of Netanyahu’s Chats Calling Qatar ‘Problematic’ Leaked

#Oops #Recordings #Netanyahus #Chats #Calling #Qatar #Problematic #Leaked

Tel Aviv –

Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu was caught calling Qatar ‘problematic’ in a recording of a meeting with the families of Israeli hostages that was leaked to the public. Qatar was one of the mediators in the release of dozens of hostages, including Israeli hostages, by Hamas in November last year.

As reported and Al ArabiyaThursday (25/1/2024), the recording was broadcast by local Israeli television Channel 12 on Tuesday (23/1) local time.

“You’ve never seen me thank Qatar, have you noticed?” Netanyahu asked the families of the hostages at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

“I haven’t thanked Qatar. Why? Because Qatar, for me, is basically no different from the UN, from the Red Cross, and in some ways even more problematic,” he said.

“However, I am now willing to use any mediator who can help me bring them (the hostages) home,” Netanyahu added.

In the leaked recording, Netanyahu also said that Qatar chose to influence Hamas because they funded the group.

When asked whether the leaked recording was authentic, an Israeli government spokesman said it “could not explain in detail the efforts and steps taken to free the hostages”.

Read the full news on the next page.