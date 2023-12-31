Opel Astra GSe test drive – why hybrid means freedom

#Opel #Astra #GSe #test #drive #hybrid #means #freedom

The end of the 90s was a good time for lovers of compact (even fast) hatchbacks. There were many representatives of this multifunctional and affordable class on the market, as there still are today. The difference is that now they are all more or less uniform in concept, and then each had its own character – something different that made a certain group of people like it to the point of obsession.

Whatever we say, at least in our part of the world, the sector was then dominated by two models – the Volkswagen Golf 3 and the Opel Astra F.

And while the former followed the well-established scheme of its ancestors, the Astra F was an entirely new model, or so the new name that replaced the mythical Kadett tried to convince us.

Without going so deep into the story, we will say that at the time, the Opel Astra was a very nice-looking hatchback, which was available in two- and three-door versions, as well as with a series of gasoline and diesel engines.

Our favorite was the 150 hp 2.0-liter 16-valve engine, which many considered the benchmark in the class. It was fitted to the GSI version, but the more interesting part is that it was developed by British motorsport specialists Cosworth, and the original idea was to be used specifically in racing cars.

THE DRY INFORMATION

Modification: Astra GSe

Astra GSe Work volume: 1598 cc

1598 cc Power: 225 k.s.

225 k.s. Torque: 360 Nm

360 Nm Acceleration: 7.5 sec. up to 100 km/h

7.5 sec. up to 100 km/h Maximum speed: 235 km/h

235 km/h Average fuel consumption (WLTP): 1.1 l/100 km

1.1 l/100 km Transmission: 8-speed automatic

8-speed automatic Basic price: BGN 49,255

The new Opel Astra GSe has nothing to do with any of that. It doesn’t have a motorsport-inspired engine, nor the same character as the first Astra GSI. But three whole decades have passed, the conjuncture is different, and Opel has gone through a lot of upheavals and is currently part of the PSA Peugeot CItroen concern.

We drove the plug-in hybrid version of the last Astra, which felt quite familiar and quite reasonable.

It is familiar to us because the same platform, drive system and part of the interior of the car are completely identical to what we have seen in some of the Peugeot and Citroen models.

The good thing is that Opel have managed to retain their German style and despite the similarities, the Astra has its own distinct identity. She’s somehow colder and stricter, just like a passer-by in some German town who greets you politely with a “Halo!”, then goes on his way with a frown as if he’s never seen you at all.

We like this car’s attitude towards its surroundings, as well as its adaptive suspension, which soaks up bumps at low speed but stiffens up on the highway to keep the cabin stable.

Unfortunately, the steering isn’t as direct as we’d like, which takes some of the fun out of cornering, but… we’re happy anyway.

The hybrid system consists of a 1.6-liter turbo gasoline engine and an electric motor with a total power of 225 hp. and 360 Nm of maximum torque. Thanks to them, the Astra stands boldly on the road and is quite nimble.

The strength of the model, however, lies in the fact that the lithium-ion battery with a capacity of 12.4 kWh allows the travel of about 50 km entirely on electricity, in real city conditions. This means we can travel to work and back completely environmentally friendly on electricity. And because it is a plug-in hybrid, the car can be charged from a charging station or even a simple socket.

After the battery runs out, the car begins to rely only on its gasoline engine and its 180 horsepower, which is not famous, but decent.

Of course, the system adjusts to the circumstances and begins to put charge back into the battery, but in our busy daily life, we didn’t try to be too careful and just relied on recharging at night.

That’s the beauty of hybrids – when the battery is dead, the journey continues. Although best suited for the city, this mode allows a top speed of 135 km/h, so if our trip to the office involves a short exit on the motorway, the Astra GSe has a trump card up its sleeve.

The good thing about the GSe version is that, in addition to having the highest power, the car also has the most livable interior in the Astra range. Specific to the GSe are the deep sports seats covered in Alcantara, which are extremely comfortable and very pleasant to the touch.

We also liked the large curved display. In fact, there are two displays – one that acts as an instrument panel behind the steering wheel and one for the multimedia system and the rest of the car’s functions. The trick is that the designers managed to visually connect them, which makes the interior look much more “shiny”.

Like the Peugeot and Citroen models, there is also no gear lever in its classic form. The Opel Astra GSe’s 8-speed automatic transmission is controlled by a small switch resembling a power window knob. We’re not the biggest fans of such a solution, but it works.

Next to the switch in question is another button that allows selecting the operating mode of the hybrid system. We can choose from Electric, Hybrid or Sport. To be honest, we thought to try out the modes on our last day of driving because we’d let a system figure out what we needed.

The Opel Astra GSe is available only with four doors, which again makes us sad for the past, but on the other hand, it is more practical and comfortable in everyday life. The rear seats are spacious enough for two adults or three teenagers.

We respect the idea of ​​the designers to keep the classic proportions of the coupe, without unnecessary striving to make it look more sporty and aggressive. Thanks to this, the roof is not too low in its rear part, which makes life easier for those sitting in the back, allowing them to breathe easily.

The trunk is not huge and is a little shallow due to the battery located below it, but this is an expected shortcoming of any hybrid, and there is enough space for suitcases and other luggage.

The Opel Astra GSe is a classic modern hatchback – as it should be. It’s a practical, comfortable, good-looking car with a wink at sporty and dynamic driving. In it, one can play Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, place the phone on the wireless charging pad and simply drive to the office, moving on electricity alone.

On the weekends, the Astra GSe is ready for slightly heavier music and a two-lane intercity road with pleasant fast turns. At the same time, without worrying at all where there are charging stations.

Ultimately, the test car failed to satisfy our Astra F GSI nostalgia, but when we drove one we neither had a smartphone nor knew we’d ever be driving on electricity. We keep going ahead.