Opel Crossland: the second generation in 2024

IT WILL BE BIGGER – The Opel Crossland It is one of the German company’s flagship models and is placed in one of the most competitive sectors of the compact SUV-crossover market, which has many competitors. There new generationwhich is entering the final stages of development testing, should have dimensions larger, going from the 421 cm of the current year approximately 430 cm.

MORE SUV STYLE – The new Opel Crossland will change both on the outside (the drawing higher of our reconstruction based on the spy videos) than inside. It will be closely related to the new Citroën C3 Aircross (Who to find out more), with which it will share the volumes and shape of the bodywork. However, there are differences, especially at the level of front, where the Crossland can count on the presence of the usual black plate (Opel Vizor) which contains the headlights and the emblem. Like the French girl, she will be able to have two little ones places removable from the trunk, for a total of set. The wheelbase, which should be generous in relation to the length (around 267 cm) to ensure more space inside the passenger compartment.

> In the video above, the 2024 Crossland during development tests. In the photo above the current generation.

PETROL OR ELECTRIC – The Opel Crossoland will be offered both in thermal versions, between 3 cylinder 1.2 turbo 136 HP mild hybrid with dual clutch gearbox, and in the current variant with a 154 HP single engine powered by a 54 kWh battery. The latter is a configuration already used in several Stellantis models, including the Opel Corsa.